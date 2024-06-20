A Heartfelt Thank You to 21by72: Empowering 11ZA to Develop Cutting-Edge Solutions for the Startup Summit

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 20: We at 11ZA are thrilled to share our profound gratitude to 21by72 for granting us the opportunity to build and develop the Website and Mobile Application for the Startup Summit hosted on June 15-16, 2024, at Avadh Utopia, Surat. This event marked a significant milestone in our journey, and we are immensely proud to have contributed to its success.

Reflecting on the Startup Summit Experience

The Startup Summit was a landmark event that brought together innovative minds, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from across the globe. The vibrant atmosphere was charged with ideas and opportunities, providing a platform for discussions on the future of business and technology. Being entrusted with the digital transformation of this event was both an honor and a challenge that 11ZA was excited to embrace.

Our primary objective was to create a seamless and engaging experience for all attendees. The website we developed provided comprehensive information about the event, including schedules, speaker bios, and detailed session descriptions. Meanwhile, the mobile application ensured attendees could stay connected and informed on the go, offering real-time updates, interactive maps, and powerful networking tools.

Gratitude to Our Supporters

We owe a special debt of gratitude to the founders of 21by72: Prateek Tosniwal, Rachit Poddar, Mehul Shah, and Sharad Todi. Their unwavering support and vision were instrumental in driving the success of the Startup Summit. Their collaborative spirit and insightful guidance were invaluable as we navigated the development process. Working alongside such visionary leaders was a privilege, and their contributions significantly enriched our efforts.

The Power of 11ZA and WhatsApp Business

11ZA is built upon the robust API provided by WhatsApp Business, designed to help business owners engage with their customers and manage their teams more effectively. Our platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools that enable businesses to enhance communication and streamline operations, all from one centralized location.

With 11ZA, businesses can:

Send Custom Notifications: Tailor messages to specific customer segments, ensuring targeted and relevant communication.

Tailor messages to specific customer segments, ensuring targeted and relevant communication. Promote Your Business: Leverage our tools to create effective marketing campaigns that reach your audience directly.

Leverage our tools to create effective marketing campaigns that reach your audience directly. Respond to Customer Inquiries: Provide timely and accurate responses to customer questions, enhancing customer satisfaction.

Provide timely and accurate responses to customer questions, enhancing customer satisfaction. Provide Exceptional Support: Manage customer interactions and support tickets efficiently, ensuring a high level of service.

Our goal is to give business owners peace of mind by consolidating all these interactions into a single, easy-to-use platform. This allows you to focus on what you do best – growing your business.

Join Us on the Journey

If you haven't yet explored the full capabilities of 11ZA, we invite you to visit our website at [www.11za.com](http://www.11za.com) and schedule a demo. Experience firsthand how our platform can help you manage your business interactions with ease and efficiency. Our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you get the most out of our solutions.

Thank you once again to 21by72 and its founders for this incredible opportunity. We look forward to many more successful collaborations in the future, driving growth and innovation in the entrepreneurial community.

