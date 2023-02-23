A humble beginning, A global phenomenon: The Rise of Helly & Chilly

New Delhi (India), February 23: In 2013, Chandresh Bayad and a business partner started a modest food venture with just 10,000 rupees in Ahmedabad. Despite their humble beginnings and limited education, they were determined to make a success of their small tea stall. However, their journey was not without its challenges, as they soon received legal notice from Starbucks USA over a trademark issue. But Chandresh did not let this setback defeat him. Instead, he took inspiration from the notice and transformed his tea stall into a one-of-a-kind café, named Helly & Chilly.

Chandresh’s innovative spirit quickly caught the attention of the world, as he made two Guinness World Records for the largest fries and the heaviest French fries dish. Food bloggers, vloggers, and influencers shared their experiences at the café, causing its popularity to soar. Helly & Chilly was known for its unique menu items, which were constantly being added and updated.

But Chandresh was not satisfied with just running a successful café. He continued to push the boundaries of food innovation by introducing the world’s first burger and coffee with the customer’s name written on it, without ink. The café also served the world’s longest fries, measuring a foot and a half, which was a huge hit with customers. This innovation contributed to the rapid growth of Helly & Chilly.

Today, Helly & Chilly has expanded from a single tea stall to a thriving chain of over 75 cafés across India, with plans to expand globally to countries like Canada, the UK, and Dubai. With its innovative food items and commitment to providing unique customer experiences, Helly & Chilly is well on its way to becoming a household name worldwide.

The story of Chandresh Bayad is a testament to the power of determination and perseverance. Despite facing numerous obstacles and setbacks, he never lost sight of his goals and turned his vision into a reality. Just as Elon Musk said, “When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favour.” Chandresh embodies this spirit, rising to success through his unbreakable willpower and drive.

