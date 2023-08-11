A Joint Initiative by SKNAU Jobner and Macmillan Education India for an All-Encompassing Programme on Soft Skills and Personality Development

PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11: Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University (SKNAU) Jobner partnered with Macmillan Education India to launch a comprehensive Soft Skills and Personality Development Training Programme for their undergraduate students, marking an important step towards preparing students for success in the 21st century. This project is part of the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), which is funded by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in New Delhi.

The inauguration ceremony of this transformative endeavor was graced by a distinguished assembly, including esteemed guests such as Dr Balraj Singh, the Vice Chancellor of SKNAU; the Dean of PI-NAHEP; Department Heads; Vandana Juneja, Director of Macmillan Education India; faculty members; and the students of SKNAU.

During his address to the audience, Dr Balraj Singh, the Vice Chancellor, emphasized the programme's profound importance, underlining its role in preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century. Acknowledging the vast potential within students hailing from rural India, SKNAU has consistently strived to nurture comprehensive skills that align seamlessly with the dynamic requisites of the ever-evolving world. The training initiative seeks to furnish students with indispensable soft skills encompassing effective communication, leadership, problem-solving, teamwork, and adaptability. These proficiencies stand as paramount in the fiercely competitive job market of today and are poised to significantly shape their pathways toward successful careers.

Talking about this significant initiative, Rajesh Pasari, Managing Director, Macmillan Education India said, " Through our collaboration with SKNAU Jobner, we aspire to empower students with the tools they require to communicate effectively and confidently. This initiative addresses the critical need to develop soft skill proficiency and communicative competence, thereby facilitating the upward social mobility of students from rural India."

During her engagement with the audience, Vandana Juneja underscored the importance of the programme and its capacity to enable students to evolve into forward-thinking agricultural trailblazers of the future. She went on to motivate all students to seize this opportunity and acquire 21st-century proficiencies, emphasizing that this endeavor would not only enhance their job prospects but also equip them to assume roles as influencers and facilitators of constructive transformation within their own communities.

With initiatives of this nature, SKNAU Jobner continues to establish itself as a benchmark for holistic education, underscoring the importance of comprehensive development and preparing students to excel in the challenges of both the present and the future.

