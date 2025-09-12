A Journey of Faith and Divine Encounters: Corine V. Solomon Releases Manifestations of God for and through me

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 12: Life often presents us with challenges that test the very core of our faith. Yet, for some, these moments become opportunities to experience God's hand in the most direct and personal ways. In her latest book, Manifestations of God for and through me, author Corine V. Solomon opens her heart to share powerful testimonies of God's presence and intervention in her life.

This book is not just a collection of stories. It is an invitation into the intimate moments where faith met divine actionmoments that turned ordinary days into extraordinary encounters. Through her experiences, Corine reminds readers that God is not distant but ever-present, guiding, protecting, and providing in ways both subtle and miraculous.

In the pages of Manifestations of God for and through me, readers will find stories that are deeply moving and filled with hope. From angelic visitations to prophetic insights, from divine instructions about daily choices to miraculous provisions and healings, the testimonies paint a vivid picture of God's love in action. Each story is told with honesty and humility, making the book not only inspirational but also relatable to anyone seeking reassurance of God's presence in their own lives.

At its heart, the book carries a simple but powerful message: God manifests Himself in the lives of those who trust Him. Whether through small nudges or life-changing miracles, His guidance is real and available. Corine's stories encourage readers to look for God's hand in their own journeys and to believe that the same divine power that works in her life is also at work in theirs.

About the Author

Corine V. Solomon's life story is as compelling as the testimonies she shares. Born in Guanaja, Spanish Honduras, she moved with her family to Grand Cayman Island at the tender age of six. It was there that her love for learning took root. Over the years, Corine pursued her education through correspondence courses from England and the United States, with a focus on writing for radio, television, and short stories. Her studies later took her to the Hotel Training College in The Bahamas, further broadening her skills and perspective.

But Corine's journey has never been limited to academics or career pursuits. Her creativity has found many outlets, from penning award-winning poetry to writing the acclaimed stage play Pitty Paul, and authoring two previously published booksIT'S WHO and ACCESS TO BEYOND. These works, much like her new release, reflect her deep faith and her desire to share life's lessons with others.

Beyond her accomplishments as a writer and playwright, Corine's personal life has been equally rich and inspiring. She has been a devoted wife for more than sixty years, mother to six children, stepmother to two, and grandmother to twelve. Her life has not been without trialsfamily challenges, personal hardships, and the everyday struggles of raising a large family. Yet, through it all, her faith has remained her anchor.

Even today, Corine continues to live her faith actively by teaching Bible lessons, ministering to others, and nurturing dreams of expanding her ministry to the poor and establishing a Christian orphanage. For her, writing is not simply a craft but a callingan extension of her mission to honor God and inspire others.

Why This Book Matters

In a world often filled with uncertainty, Manifestations of God for and through me offers a message of reassurance: that we are never truly alone, and that God's presence is more real than we sometimes dare to believe. It is a book for anyone seeking encouragement, for those who may be struggling with doubt, or for readers who simply wish to celebrate the power of faith.

With warmth, sincerity, and unwavering belief, Corine V. Solomon has given readers a giftstories that remind us of God's love, His guidance, and His miracles that continue to unfold in everyday life.

Manifestations of God for and through me is now available and promises to touch the hearts of all who read it.

