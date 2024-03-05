A Milestone Achievement: foundit (formerly monster APAC & ME) Recognised as a Great Place To Work Post-Rebranding

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5: foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), India's leading talent platform, today announced it has been certified by Great Place To Work TM (GPTW), a global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

After rebranding from Monster.com in 2022, foundit has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a positive workplace culture that fosters trust amongst professionals, treats them with respect, and provides fair access to growth opportunities. GPTW is the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time responses about their company's overall culture.

The certification has arrived at a pivotal moment for foundit, as it extends its influence in the talent platform industry. With a focus on AI-based solutions, foundit is not only connecting businesses with top-tier professionals but also empowering individuals to discover meaningful opportunities in a technologically advanced landscape. For individuals seeking their next career opportunity with employers known for their exceptional workplace culture, foundit is the ideal platform to explore.

Commenting on the certification, Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit, said, "We at foundit are constantly striving to bridge the skill gap in the industry and make the recruitment process as simple as possible. We believe that employee well-being is crucial for any organisation's success and that employees should have a holistic view of the company culture of their prospective employers. Employees have a strong voice in an organisation, and creating a great workplace culture depends on valuing and investing in their contributions. This recognition is a testament to our employees' pride in foundit and what we have accomplished together."

Sharing thoughts on the certification, Great Place To Work India, said, "The gold standard behind our Institution is to be able to recognise and award workplace cultures and employee experiences. The real power of an organisation lies in its people, and hence encouraging and appreciating employees for their efforts and success is crucial, and it helps create more value for employees."

To view our Great Place to Work listing, please follow the link: www.greatplacetowork.in/great/company/foundit-formerly-monster-apac-me.

foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME), is a leading talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. Since its inception, the company has been assisting over 90 million registered users in finding jobs, upskilling, and connecting with the right opportunities across 18 countries.

Over the last two decades, the company has been a catalyst in the world of recruitment solutions with advanced technology, seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and precision hiring.

To learn more, about foundit in APAC & Gulf, Visit: Philippines: www.foundit.com.ph | Malaysia: www.foundit.my | India: www.foundit.in | Gulf: www.founditgulf.com | Singapore: www.foundit.sg | Hong Kong: www.foundit.com.hk | Indonesia: www.foundit.id.

Great Place To Work TM is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyse, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor