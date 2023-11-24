A monumental gathering that successfully convened influential figures from across the globe

The Indo Global Entrepreneurship Conclave 2023, a spectacular gathering of global visionaries and industry leaders, marked a resounding success, further cementing its reputation as a premier platform for entrepreneurial innovation and collaboration. The event took place at The Lalit on 26th October 2023 bringing together a diverse array of thought leaders, luminaries, and change-makers from all corners of the world.Distinguished international dignitaries graced the Conclave, sharing their invaluable insights and experiences, making this a truly global affair. The event was honored to welcome the renowned Bollywood actress, Amisha Patel, as the esteemed Chief Guest, who added a touch of glamor and charisma to the gathering. Amidst this grand assembly, the participants had the privilege to connect, learn, and explore opportunities for future collaborations. The Conclave not only celebrated the present achievements but also laid a strong foundation for future success stories.

As per the founder and publisher of Business Connect Magazine, Abhishek Dubey expressed, “The Indo Global Entrepreneurship Conclave 2023 was a tremendous success, and we’re proud to have hosted such an illustrious group of entrepreneurs and visionaries. This event served as a catalyst for innovative ideas and global networking, fostering an environment that propels businesses to new heights.”

The gathering was indeed a grand success, reinforcing its position as a premier global platform for entrepreneurial excellence. The organizers extend their heartfelt thanks to all attendees, sponsors, and partners for marking their presence in it.

The event also felicitated several business luminaries for their outstanding performance in their respective industry. Here, we congratulate all of them for their remarkable accomplishments:

Intersources software – Business Connect Exclusive: Global Tech Enabler of the year 2023

ITIO InnovexPvt Ltd – The Most Innovative IT company to watch in 2023

iXceed Solutions – Iconic Brand of the Year for Staffing & Recruitment Solutions 2023

JUMPINGGOOSE – The Most Admirable Strategic Design & Creative Agency to Watch Globally

Kok play school indirapuram – Excellence in pre-education in India – 2023

Livehints Global Support Systems Pvt Ltd – The Most Acclaimed Startup of the Year 2023

Mad Brains Technologies LLP – Highly Regarded UIUX Design & Web Development Company to Watch-2023

Makoons Play School – Playschool Franchisor of The Year 2023

MERCURY INTERNATIONAL P. LTD – Pioneers in Drinking and Waste Water Treatment Practices 2023

Morlatis Engineering and construction Pvt. Ltd – The Most Acclaimed Engineering & Construction Company -2023

MPASS FOUNDATION – The Most Acclaimed Skill Development Training Center 2023

Pace 360 – Emerging Asset Management Company of the Year 2023

“PASS & ASSOCIATES, LLP

Advocates and Solicitors – Outstanding Legal Services Provider of the Year 2023″

Pertinax Solutions Pvt Ltd – Young Digital Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023

Pertinax Solutions Pvt Ltd – Business Excellence Award for Best Digital Marketing Solutions provider – 2023

Petals Preschool and Daycare – The Most Acclaimed Preschool & Daycare Chain-2023

PRAKRITII CULTIVATING GREEN – The Prominent Eco-Friendly Packaging Manufacturer to Watch in 2023

ProUltimus Consulting – The Most Acclaimed Project Management Services to Watch in 2023

RK Jewellers By ZelJewellers Ltd – CEO of the Year 2023

Roton Consultancies Pvt. Ltd. – Internationally Acclaimed IT Services & Solutions Provider-2023

SBA Enviro Systems Pvt. Ltd. – The Most Innovative Environmental Project Operator and Service Provider in 2023

SCINTILLATE RCM HEALTHCARE PRIVATE LIMITED – Internationally Acclaimed Healthcare Company-2023

Self Trades – Startup of the Year 2023

SENATE SPACE (INDIA) PVT LTD – Excellence in Clientele Retention Coworking Spaces 2023

SHANTI DEVI MITTAL FOUNDATION- SKETS HOPE CENTRE – The Most Admirable Charitable Orgnisation to Develop Multiple Skills Under One Roof

Sharma & Sharma Advocates & Legal Consultants LLP – The Most Recommended Law Consulting Firm to Watch-2023

Shravie Logistics Private Limited – The Most Acclaimed Shipping & Logistic Company to watch-2023

Siddhika Coatings Limited – Most Innovative Company for Construction & Renovation Services – 2023

SIPL Training – Best SAP Training and Placement Institute Award 2023

SLS DESIGNS INDIA PVT LTD – Highly regarded Interior design Brand in India 2023

Sparx IT Solutions Private Limited – The Most Trusted IT Company of The Year – 2023

–

SRI HARSHA CONSULTING ENGINEERS PVT.LTD. – Innovative Structural Designing Consultancy to watch in 2023

Swam Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd. – Business Leader of the Year 2023 – Manufacturing Sector

TALENT CONNECTED WORLDWIDE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED – Best Immigration Company in India – 22-23

Team Pumpkin – The Most Tech-Tuned Marketing Agency to Watch-2023

Terasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. – One of the Best Cybersecurity and GIGW Testing Laboratory Award for 2023

The Global Connect – Emerging Immigration Consultant of The Year 2023

The Trip Company (A unit of TTC Hospitality Pvt Ltd) – Business Excellence Award for Tour & Travel Services provider – 2023

TOHRI Foundation – “The Most Admirable Organization to work for Social & Environmental Empowerment

Urmil By SG – The Most Recommended Skin Care Brand-2023

Valiance Analytics Private Limited. – Topmost AI Innovation Company to Watch in 2023

Vellore Institute of Technology – The Most Eminent Professor in Entrepreneurship Education

VideshSeva Kendra – “The Most Acclaimed Agency for Foreign Immigration Services”

Vidya Bal Bhavan Sr. Sec School Vasundhara – School of Best Faculties in Ghaziabad – 2023

VONTECH POWER INDUSTRIES – The Fastest Growing Battery Manufacturer To Watch in 2023

VRISA INNOVATION LIMITED – The Most Trusted and Innovative Company for Excellence in Pre-Fabricated and Wooden Construction

