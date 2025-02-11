A New-Born Baby Girl's Remarkable Recovery at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11: In a story that demonstrates the power of hope and the resilience of the human spirit, a new-born baby girl, abandoned in a dumpster in Sarjapur, Bangalore, has made a miraculous recovery.

Barely hours old, the new-born had suffered severe injuries, including insect stings and possible dog bites. She was fighting for life with a weakened heart rate, oxygen levels dangerously low, and blood loss. But thanks to the selfless intervention of a passer-by and the compassionate care provided by Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, this tiny survivor has defied the odds and is now on the path to recovery.

"When the baby arrived at the hospital, she was in critical condition. Her eyes and lips were swollen, red, and covered with insect bites," recounts Dr Sagar Sharma, Consultant - Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur Road. Through determination, expertise, and love, the clinical team stabilized her, managed her infections, and restored her vital signs. After 20 days of intensive care, the baby is now feeding well, and her health is improving steadily. "This is not just about saving a life; it's about showing that in times of hardship, humanity shines through. It is our mission to ensure that no one is left behind, especially those who are most vulnerable," stated Dr Sagar.

The generous support of the Manipal Charitable Foundation has made her recovery possible. The foundation covered most part of the treatment costs and the hospital itself borne the routine treatment and care expenses. As the baby continues to recover, the hospital is coordinating with government officials to find a loving foster home where she will grow up in safety and care.

This infant's heroic journey from despair to hope is a is a testament to Manipal Hospitals' deep-rooted commitment to serving the community and humanity. It is also a reminder of the power of kindness, community support, and the difference one compassionate action can make.

