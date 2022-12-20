A New Centralised Exchange "Tokenz" is here to dominate the Crypto market

Tokenz Limited is the new Centralised Exchange to hit the Crypto market. Tokenz is an organization that seeks to empower both companies and individuals alike through crypto trading. Tokenz's platform has arrived with the aim to empower every type of cryptocurrency user. With the launch of its exchange platform, it intends to stand behind its vision that Cryptocurrency is for everyone.

The exchange boosts its native coin "Tokenz" (popularly known as TKNZ). With its unique features, Tokenz is set to carve its niche as the most sought-after exchange. It promises to give "Spot Wallet Insurance" to all its users. It offers to keep the user's portfolio safe for the particular time it is insured for a nominal fee.

The other feature that no exchange offers is an "APR of 3 per cent per month." The investor will be offered 1 per cent of APR per day. This feature gives the investor extra benefits apart from the gains it makes on the exchange.

"The digital currency arena has been failing miserably over the last several months and the platform in the market that intends to ensure every user's wallet is secure compared to other platforms in the market" - Rimmi Sen, Director Tokenz Exchange.

Manu Prashant, Director at Tokenz Limited says - "Despite the recent downfall in the crypto world, we are delighted to see the faith our investors and traders have shown in us. This is our driving force, to bring new features, to make it even more profitable for them."

The exchange comes with its own native coin Tokenz (TKNZ) with a total supply of 500 million Tokens. At present, the Private Sale is on at 6 cents per TKNZ on The investors are making the most of this opportunity to make maximum gains in the future by holding the coin. Tokenz exchange platform also leverages the highest security protocols, testing, and certification in the industry for accounts, assets and compliance. Overall, the Tokenz exchange platform is designed to offer every crypto trader from novice to pro a top-notch trading experience that everyone can enjoy while paying as little in fees as possible.

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor