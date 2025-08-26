A New Chapter Began: GIBS Business School Welcomed the 2025 PGDM & BBA Cohort

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 26: The academic opening of GIBS Business School, Bangalore, came with the welcoming of the new Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) batches of 2025-27 and 2025-28, respectively. To commemorate the event, two elaborate induction ceremonies were held, which were attended by new students along with their parents, instilling the essence of the GIBS family. Inspired by the academic spirit and industry wisdom as well as the involvement of parents, the institution managed to blend all into the induction programs.

The induction sessions set the tone by making the students familiar with the GIBS ethos that guides the institution: "Learn, Earn, Return". In essence, GIBS prepares its students to embark on a transformational journey where experiential learning, continuous innovation, leadership, as well as self-development, is a priority.

Adding to the richness of the academic environment, the new batches reflect a diverse student body with learners hailing from all over Indiaincluding South India, West Bengal, Odisha, and other parts of the country. This diversity brings together multiple cultures, languages, and perspectives, creating a vibrant learning ecosystem that enhances peer-to-peer engagement and nurtures a truly global outlook among students.

PGDM Induction: Building the Foundation for Future Leaders

Admissions & Documentation - 3rd July 2025

The GIBS ecosystem for business and management which prepares students for current and future industry challenges, welcomed 255 students for the first induction session on 3rd July, 2025. Students and their parents were greeted by the GIBS Family and the admission process commenced along with the documentation.

The parents gained a sense of satisfaction by getting the opportunity to see the campus, the faculty, as well as the modern amenities that stood ready to mentor their children for their forthcoming academic sessions.

Inauguration Ceremony - 4th July 2025

Profound thinkers, industry stalwarts, and the GIBS leadership team came together for the PGDM Inaugural Ceremony on July 4th, 2025, inspiring the new cohort.

Guests of Honour:

* Mr. Prakash Belawadi - Acclaimed Screenwriter, Theatre Director, and Social Activist

* Ritesh Goyal - Founder & MD, The GIBS Group

* Dr. Jayanta Chakraborti - Dean & Principal, GIBS Business School

Keynote Speaker:

* Yudister Narayan - Founder, Hungry Shark Media, delivered a compelling keynote on "From Classroom to Boardroom: How to Prepare Yourself During Your Higher Educational Journey". His address emphasized adaptability, strategic thinking, and leveraging opportunities during the academic years.

Panel Discussion:

* "Higher Education as a Launchpad - Turning Learning into Leadership" featured Mr. Shibani Sunder, Mr. Joseph Stephen, Ms. Rhea Bilani, and Mr. Tejasvi N Murthy, who shared actionable career advice, leadership lessons, and the importance of industry-academia collaboration.

The session wrapped up with the opportunity for students to interact with and think with leaders and alumni.

BBA Induction: Shaping the Next Generation of Business Minds

Admissions & Documentation - 7th August 2025

On August 7, 2025, 120 students wishing to enroll in the BBA program affiliated with Bangalore University participated in the admissions and document submission activities. The students were escorted by their parents who also attended an orientation session meant to introduce them to the culture and the pedagogy of GIBS, as well as its differentiating factors.

Inauguration Ceremony - 8th August 2025

The GIBS BBA program inaugural ceremony on August 8, 2025, included motivational and mentorship activities along with real-world inspiration.

Guests of Honour:

* Padma Shri Syed Kirmani - Legendary Cricketer & Member of the 1983 World Cup Winning Team

* Reetinder Singh Sodhi - Former Indian Cricketer, U-19 World Cup Winner, and BCCI Match Referee

* Ritesh Goyal - Founder & MD, The GIBS Group

* Dr. Jayanta Chakraborti - Dean & Principal, GIBS Business School

Keynote Speaker:

* Capt. Ganesh Karnik - Army Veteran & Former Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Karnataka, inspired students with his address on "Vision. Values. Victory: Foundations of Future Leadership", highlighting discipline, ethical leadership, and resilience.

Panel Discussion:

* "The Power of Learning, Doing & Experiencing in Management Education" featured Aparna C (CHRO, Torry Harris Integration Solutions), Sachin S Kushwaha (Vice President - Quality, Ather Energy), and Tamal Das (Vice President - Customer Solutions & Strategy, Razorpay). Panelists underscored the need for practical exposure, innovation, and lifelong learning in today's competitive world.

The closing of the event was an interactive Q&A session, which I feel has motivated the students to approach their studies with enthusiasm and focus.

Creating Future-Ready Graduates

As discussed with the students, Ritesh Goyal, Founder & MD of The GIBS Group, refreshed the concept of producing graduates who are professionals and, at the same time, responsible citizens. He discussed the curiosity, integrity, and the committed self for long-term success that the individual has are essential for the achievement.

Through initiatives such as:

* IRE School (Innovation, Research & Entrepreneurship)

* Finishing School (CPMP - Certificate Program in Personal Mastery)

* School of AI

* MindWave - School of Happiness & Mindfulness

* Global Exposure Programs

GIBS makes it clear that the students are equipped and trained with the appropriate skills, mindset, and international outlook indispensable in dealing with fast-paced changes in the business world.

About GIBS Business School

GIBS Business School is one of the Top Business School in Bangalore, distinguished by its innovative teaching methods, its focus on student learning outcomes, corporate partnership networks, and its pedagogy.

* PGDM Program: A fully residential two-year program offered by GIBS is AICTE approved and includes a 70-30 practical to theoretical ratio, exposing students to industry to increase the grasp of theoretical concepts. It equips students with managerial, entrepreneurial, and leadership competencies.

* BBA Program: Affiliated with the Bangalore University, this program provides a full-time undergraduate degree over the course of three years to equip students with business management principles and develop leadership, communication, and analytical skills.

Experiential learning is further integrated through live projects, corporate internships, study tours, mentoring, and case studies with industry veterans. GIBS is consistently placed among the leading B-schools in India, and its graduates are in high demand by top companies worldwide.

Guided under a philosophy of "Learn, Earn, Return", GIBS students are prepared for and equipped with the tools to embark on meaningful and impactful careers.

