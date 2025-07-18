A New Chapter Unfolds for India's Electronics Ecosystem

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: In a move that marks a strategic turning point for India's electronics manufacturing sector, Messe Muenchen India has announced that its flagship trade fairselectronica India and productronica Indiawill be held annually in Delhi-NCRand Bengaluru starting in April 2026. The announcement was made during a high-profile industry gathering in Greater Noida, attended by senior leaders from leading electronics manufacturing companies like Samsung, Syrma SGS, Sahasra Group, Capital Meters, VVDN, among many, and industry bodies, including ELCINA, ICEA, CLIK, ELCIA, FICCI, IPC, EPIC, and Messe Muenchen India leadership.

The decision comes at a time when the industry is not only expanding but also evolving, driven by faster product cycles, regional manufacturing growth, and the need for more resilient supply chains. Following extensive consultations with manufacturers, suppliers, and procurement heads, the new format responds to clear demand: shorter sourcing cycles, stronger regional access, and more consistent face-to-face engagement.

According to Messe Muenchen India, over 70% of surveyed buyers supported the shift to annual editions, citing the need to align supplier interactions with dynamic production timelines. Suppliers also underscored the value of regular market visibility and proximity to key buyer bases, especially in a sector where speed, trust, and responsiveness are critical.

Positioned as a strategic North-South connection, this alternating format aims to reinforce India's electronics supply chain from both ends of the country, creating a regionally anchored platform that supports India's broader goal of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Dixon Technologies, commented, "Technology adoption is central to India's competitiveness in global electronics. By creating two touchpoints every year, this initiative enables faster alignment between buyers and suppliers and keeps innovation within reach of every stakeholder in the value chain."

Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), the leading industry body, also extended its support. Rajoo Goel, Secretary General, ELCINA stated, "This annual format across two key regions is the need of the hour. It enables wider reach, faster industry interaction, and increased visibility for emerging technologies and supply chain solutions. ELCINA welcomes this move and looks forward to supporting both editions."

Adding the voice of India's policy and business community, Manish Sharma, Chair - FICCI Electronics Manufacturing Committee, quoted, "India's electronics growth story is now a national priority. We must accelerate this ascent by creating platforms that match the pace of innovation. Messe Muenchen India's dual-edition format will be a powerful driver for regional access, investor confidence, and technology exchange."

Bringing a global perspective to the initiative, Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO, Messe Munchen GmbH, said: "India is playing an increasingly important role in the global electronics value chain. With these annual events in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, we are strengthening our commitment to India by providing the industry with more timely regional access to innovation, suppliers and partnerships. This is a natural step for a market that is quickly establishing itself as a major global manufacturing hub."

In a move to further broaden the relevance and reach of these platforms, cricket icon Rohit Sharma has been named the official brand ambassador for electronica India and productronica India for 2025 and 2026. His association aims to connect the trade fairs with a wider community of startups, innovators, and young professionals shaping the future of Indian electronics.

"As India's electronics industry scales at speed, we're evolving with itcreating platforms that reflect this momentum and inspire the next generation. With Rohit Sharma as our brand ambassador, we're taking electronica India and productronica India beyond businessinto the heart of India's growth story,'' said Bhupinder Singh, President IMEA, Messe Munchen and CEO, Messe Muenchen India

electronica India and productronica India will continue to serve as vital platforms for the global electronics industrywhere suppliers, manufacturers, policymakers, and innovators come together. Beyond exhibitions, they foster investment, enable knowledge exchange, and strengthen the electronics manufacturing value chain. The upcoming 2025 edition in Bengaluru is set to be the largest-ever, featuring 800+ exhibitors, further reinforcing the platform's expanding scale and significance. With every edition, these trade fairs continue to act as catalysts for industry collaboration and contribute to India's emergence on the global electronics stage.

About Messe Muenchen India

Established in 2007 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Messe Munchen GmbH, Messe Muenchen India is one of the leading B2B trade fair organizers in the IMEA (India, Middle East & Africa) region. The company brings together global and regional stakeholders through high-impact trade shows across key industry verticals. Its diverse portfolio includes events such as electronica India, productronica India, bauma CONEXPO India, Gujarat CONEX, CONEX South, IFAT India, IFAT Africa, analytica Lab India in Mumbai & Hyderabad, analytica Lab Africa, SmartTech Asia, Laser World of Photonics India, The smarter E India, air cargo India, air cargo Africa, transport logistic Africa, PackMach Asia Expo, Pharma Pro&Pack Expo - Hyderabad, drinktec India, Indian Ceramics Asia, World Tea & Coffee Expo and transport logistic India. With its expansive reach and deep industry networks, Messe Muenchen India serves as a strategic platform for enabling business growth, investment, innovation, and cross-border collaboration across some of the most dynamic markets in the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor