A New Era for MSMEs: DTX by KredX Signs Pivotal MoU with Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2: KredX, India's leading integrated supply chain finance platform, today announced the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MoMSME), Government of India, and KredX's technologically advanced TReDS platform - Domestic Trade Exchange (DTX). This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal step towards empowering the nation's vital MSME sector through enhanced data sharing and streamlined digital integration.

The MoU establishes a framework for understanding between MoMSME and KredX's DTX, specifically concerning the secure and efficient sharing of Udyam registration data. The KredX DTX platform, an RBI-licensed TReDS platform, will leverage this partnership to further its mission of empowering MSMEs. Through a two-way API integration, the agreement facilitates real-time data updation and seamless onboarding of MSMEs onto the DTX platform. This reciprocal data exchange will significantly enrich the DTX database, allowing for data-backed updates and more efficient registration processes for MSMEs, thereby directly aiding KredX in providing effective supply chain financing solutions to a wider set of MSMEs.

This collaboration is a testament to KredX's commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of Indian MSMEs, enabling faster access to financial services and fostering a more robust digital ecosystem. With direct integration with the Ministry's Udyam registration data, KredX will be able to reduce friction in the onboarding process, improve data accuracy, and provide more tailored solutions to a wider base of micro, small, and medium enterprises across the country.

Manish Kumar, Founder and CEO, KredX, said,"We are honoured to collaborate with the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, in this landmark initiative. This strategic step perfectly aligns with KredX's core goal to empower MSMEs by simplifying supply chain finance through seamless digitisation. Access to real-time Udyam registration data via this two-way API will revolutionise our onboarding process and how we serve these crucial businesses, enabling us to provide quicker, more efficient, and data-driven supply chain financing solutions. This will significantly aid us in reaching and supporting an even wider network of MSMEs nationwide, fostering their growth and contribution to the economy."

As India's leading integrated supply chain finance provider, KredX offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including early payments, accounts payable and receivable financing, and cash flow automation. These capabilities empower businesses to unlock working capital, drive operational efficiency, and maintain compliance across processes. It will continue to foster a robust financial ecosystem through strategic partnerships and collaborations to strengthen India's digital supply chain infrastructure and drive inclusive economic growth.

KredX is India's leading integrated supply chain finance provider, enabling businesses to unlock working capital and optimise cash flows through a full stack of digital finance solutions for modern supply chains. With platforms like DTX (Domestic Trade Exchange), GTX (Global Trade Exchange), and CMS (AI-powered Cash Management Solutions), KredX has onboarded 3,000+ enterprises and enabled over 100,000 MSMEs to access timely working capital. The company has processed more than Rs. 550 billion in invoices. Backed by marquee investors including Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, and Prime Venture Partners, KredX is at the forefront of building future-ready, tech-led financial infrastructure for B2B supply chain ecosystems.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor