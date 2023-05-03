'A new era of development and progress for Dalits and backward communities marks PM Modi's governance', says Ravidassia community in New Zealand

Chandigarh [India]/ Auckland [New Zealand], May 3 (/PRNewswire): President of New Zealand Guru Ravidas Sabha, Ram Singh Chonkria said that the nine years of PM Modi's leadership have marked the new dawn for the growth and development of Dalits and backward communities in India. "PM Modi during the last nine years has provided have taken a number of policy decisions that have led to the socio-economic development of these communities in India. Long pending issues of various minority communities like the opening of the Kartarpur corridor and abolition of triple talaq were resolved. The government has introduced the Central Sector Scheme of National Overseas Scholarship to facilitate students belonging to SC/ ST categories study in top universities abroad," said Ram Singh Chonkria.

"Under PM Modi's leadership ample opportunities were provided to Dalit students for undergoing education by providing academic scholarships to more than four crore students which is much higher than the scholarships allotted by the UPA government. This scholarship has opened new avenues for Dalit students and provided them with opportunities for economic upliftment," he added.

Avtar Singh, General Secretary of New Zealand Guru Ravidas Sabha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried out developmental work at the birthplace of Guru Ravidas, at Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi. "PM Modi launched a special developmental project for the beautification and upliftment of the sacred place for which the community is thankful to him. The total budget allocated for the project was Rs 50 crore which included the development of Langar Hall for the pilgrims, a park near the temple, public utilities, and the widening of the road leading to the Seer Govardhanpur," he said, while also hailing the flagging off of a special train Begampura Express from Jalandhar in Punjab to Varanasi for the convenience of Ravidas pilgrims visiting the holy place.

The members of New Zealand Guru Ravidas Sabha while participating in the 132nd birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Dr. B.R Ambedkar hailed the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi for taking several steps for the welfare and development of Dalits and Backward communities and making them equal partners in the inclusive development of India.

They heaped praise on PM Modi's leadership during the Equality Day celebration at Sri Guru Ravidas Temple in Auckland, New Zealand which was orgzed by the NID Foundation and Ambedkar Sports and Cultural Club, Auckland to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar. On the occasion, Satnam Singh Sandhu, chief patron of NID Foundation; Co-Founder Prof. Him Sood was present as the special guest. The members of various minority, Dalit, and Ravidassia communities living in New Zealand attended the event in large numbers. The other eminent dignitaries who attended the function included Sanjeev Toora, President of Ambedkar Sports and Cultural Club, Auckland; Narinder Sahota, Vice President; Jaswinder Sandhu, Secretary General; Pankaj Kumar, Auditor and Sanjeev Bhatia, Assistant Secretary.

From the New Zealand Guru Ravidas Sabha, President Ram Singh Chonkria; Vice President, Jarnail Singh, and General Secretary Avtar Singh attended the event.

The members of minority and Dalit communities who attended the event validated the welfare initiatives taken by PM Modi for these communities in India during the last nine years. They reiterated that these initiatives have led to upliftment in the socio-economic status of these communities in India.

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, Former Member of the New Zealand Parliament, said, "Following the ideologies of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, PM Modi has been working for the welfare of the Sikh Community and taken several landmark initiatives for them, including the announcement to observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' and celebration of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab in different parts of the world. Under his leadership, the Sikh Community has received a lot in terms of economic and political benefits, not just in India but across the globe." He also extended the heartfelt invitation to PM Modi to visit New Zealand whose people are eager to meet the great leader, as his upcoming visit to Australia is in talks.

While addressing the occasion, the Chief patron of the NID Foundation, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said that minorities are treated equally and enjoy equal opportunities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "Shunning the appeasement politics, PM Modi during the last nine years ensured the development and welfare of every community. Several schemes were rolled out by the Modi government for Dalits and minority communities during the last nine years that have uplifted these communities.

"Scheme worth Rs 40 Crore to provide coaching to economically disadvantaged students belonging to SC, ST, and OBC categories for various government entrance exams. Out of the total loans provided under PM MUDRA Yojana, 51% of loans have been sanctioned to people of SC, ST, and OBC categories. Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, 35% of total beneficiaries of free LPG connections belong to people of SC/ST and Dalit categories. 36% of the total houses constructed under PM Awas Yojana have been allocated to people belonging to SC/ST and OBC categories," added Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Bhav Dhillon, honorary consul of India in Auckland, said, "PM Modi during the last nine years expanded its outreach to Dalits and backward communities in India and made sure that the development benefits under various schemes reach them. There is no communal bias in PM Modi government's initiatives and schemes."

Overlooking the economic growth and development of India, the Western media with vested interest have made attempts to tarnish India's image at the global level by false propaganda about the minority persecution in the country. However, the false claims were debunked by many leaders who attended the event.

Navtej Singh Randhawa, a candidate of the National Party for Panmure-Otahuhu, said, "The government of India has been working on implementing Ambedkar's ideology of equality in the country, and the celebration of Equality Day on B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary is a commendable initiative to give the message to communities around the world that equality must be maintained, sustained and celebrated with the principles underlined in the Constitution of India."

Andrew Bayly, a member of the New Zealand parliament for the Port Waikato electorate, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made immense contributions to India to improve its social aspects as well as the economic structure, which has lifted India's global image. Owing to his efforts, New Zealand today shares a strong relationship with India, and Indian Diaspora living in New Zealand are a significant part of our community."

Parmjeet Parmar, a Former Member of the New Zealand Parliament, who also attended the event hailed PM Modi for his contribution towards the inclusive development of India and initiatives taken for women's empowerment during his nine-year tenure. She said, "PM Modi during the last nine years has taken the nation forward and has ensured the development of all communities living in the country. Several key decisions were taken for various minority communities that have led to their upliftment."

On the occasion, Satnam Singh Sandhu also presented a copy of the 'Constitution of India' that was installed at the newly built library at Ravidas temple. Meanwhile, the first issue of the magazine 'BHIM' was also launched on the occasion. The magazine reflects Dr. BR Ambedkar's vision, his teachings, and his crusade against social discrimination. It exhibits his liberal thinking and progressive approach toward the vision of an equal India.

NID Foundation is a social, economic, and political outreach & engagement orgzation that works with the community, government, industry, and civil society stakeholders to generate reform-oriented intelligence in areas of domestic and international issues, governance, education,

and environmental reforms, thereby supporting leaders and policymakers in making informed decisions. Our vision uses global challenges

as props and set cutting-edge experiential learning tools to trigger this adaptive capacity.

