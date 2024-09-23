A New Era of Real-Life Connections: happn Revolutionise Social Dating with CrushPoints for All

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: happn, one of the leading dating apps with over 41 Million registered users in India, has elevated the social dating world with the extension of its 'CrushPoints' feature, to 'CrushPoints for All'. The feature allows users across India to add their preferred places (Restaurants, clubs, cafes, bars, parks, etc.) to their profile and meet people based on those common spots. This feature was widely in demand as 81 per cent of Indian singles want to add more places to their profile.

happn partners with Foursquare to enhance social dating by integrating a vast array of global locations into the app, making it more reflective of users' daily lives and experiences. This feature with the leading cloud-based location technology, was built to provide happn singles a new universe of places. With a mission to revolutionise dating on a hyperlocal level, the app aims to connect people within their own neighbourhoods and foster genuine connections built on shared local experiences.

happn reveals the top 5 spots across the top cities in India that singles are loving:

1. Juhu Beach, Mumbai

2. Hauz Khas Social, Delhi,

3. Bob's Bar, Bengaluru

4. FC Social, Pune

5. 10 Downing Street, Hyderabad

Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO and President of happn, states, "The partnership with Foursquare to launch Crushpoints for All aims to redefine the social dating experience by providing our users with unparalleled opportunities to connect in the real world. We have used Foursquare's leading location technology, to seamlessly expand the universe of places to discover and explore on happn. This strategy will enhance user engagement and also open up new avenues for brands to connect with our vibrant community."

happn aims to be the first dating app to leverage the post-Crush experience, helping singles meet in their favourite venues, thus fostering more meaningful and context-rich connections. This feature serves as one of the most genuine icebreakers in the dating world, whether you've already crossed paths with this person in a familiar place or neighbourhood, or you both share a love for that cosy coffee shop, that museum...

This also opens up various marketing and business opportunities, paving the way for happn to develop a whole new space for brands. It revolutionises the user experience by seamlessly incorporating Foursquare's vast database of 'Places of Interest' (POIs) into the platform.

As the next steps, the brand plans to integrate advertising into the app experience by emphasising native integration, to ensure that promotional content is customised with user interests and boosts their overall experience. By curating partnerships with brands that resonate with the app's community, particularly focusing on singles and their preferred spots, happn prioritises fostering a genuine affinity between users and advertised offerings.

happn is setting a bold objective of doubling its B2B revenues by the end of 2025, underscoring its dedication to innovation and sustainable growth.

happn stands out as an authentic and real-life dating app. One of the most downloaded dating apps in the world, happn is dedicated to guiding individuals on their journey towards genuine connections marked by trust and respect. Setting itself apart, happn is not just an app; it's an experience that fosters meaningful connections between people. Our belief at happn is that when two individuals meet, there is a unique layer of discovery, not just about each other but also about their local surroundings. Recognising the significance of meeting spots for singles during dates, our features are designed to amplify the enchantment of diverse locationsplaces where sparks ignite and relationships flourish. With a user base exceeding 159 million worldwide, happn has gained immense popularity, particularly in India, Western Europe, South America and Turkey. Notably, in India alone, 41 million individuals are registered on the app, showcasing its widespread appeal and effectiveness in bringing people together meaningfully.

