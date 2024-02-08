A New Holistic Health Care Alternative – A Revivifying Portrayal of Hemp’s Narrative

Modern problems require modern solutions, with a boom in health issues like anxiety, insomnia, and depression, people are now looking for new holistic alternatives. People are now looking beyond the old narrative and adopting novel treatment alternatives. That's where Hemp's narrative shines through!

The plant is derived from the Hemp sativa and offers numerous health and medicinal applications. Researchers and industry experts are now recognizing the benefits of this ancient herb in holistic healthcare.

Additionally, with the blessings of the AYUSH ministry, Hemp research and production has seen an exponential boom in just a few years. Not only that, people are now recognizing the sustainable benefits of hemp farming.

A revivifying portrayal of the narrative – Hemp's benefits & products

Hemp has a wide array of benefits that are now being uncovered. Hemp seeds are a rich source of fiber, healthy fats, and proteins. A good omega-3 to omega-6 ratio in hemp seeds ensures that it's a perfect way to manage heart health.

Additionally, hemp seeds also provide numerous benefits for weight control. It manages satiety, boosts the body's metabolism, and provides energy for the body's basic functioning. Hemp seeds can be crucial in combating inflammatory diseases like arthritis and diabetes.

What's more, is that Hemp provides a healthy alternative to traditional wheat flour. It can be a great alternative for gluten-free bread, pancakes, etc. while retaining fiber, healthy fats, and essential proteins. Hemp milk is a non-dairy milk made by mixing hemp seeds with water and also proves to be an excellent alternative for the lactose intolerant. It is a remarkable source of healthy vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids.

A Brief Look At The Hemp Industry – Dipping The Toes Into Holistic Healthcare And Sustainable Farming.

Hemp provides lots of medical and commercial benefits. In 2018, Uttarakhand became the first state to legalize large-scale industrial hemp farming, with Uttar Pradesh following suit.

Hemp farming requires less water, no pesticides, and provides more output with less land, making it a great method to practice sustainable farming. Additionally, hemp fibers also provide textile/yarns to local clothing businesses. Further research is also being conducted to convert hemp fibers into raw materials for cosmetic and body care firms.

Pharmaceutical companies have also shown considerable interest in hemp products due to their immunity-boosting properties, sleep-aiding properties, and anxiety and depression management.

⁠HempKart – A Rising Star In The Hemp Industry

HempKart is an exciting newcomer in the industry. They provide hemp-based products at unbeatable prices across the country. In addition to their exceptional services, they provide free consultation to all of their customers with registered Ayurvedic practitioners. Moreover, they provide an exceptional range of products ranging from nutritional supplements, hair and skin care products, migraine and depression treatment, and pet care items.

HempKart also boasts of being a trusted platform to partner with India's prominent brands like Cannarma, Medicann, Healing Leaf, Noigra, and India Hemp Organics.

“We are catering to anyone from 18 till 65 years, including professionals offering plant-based natural solutions for modern problems such as stress, anxiety, insomnia, and much more. One doesn't need medications for everything and the world is moving towards holistic health. Now we have started to offer free consultations from Ayurvedic doctors to all our customers to gain traction and raise awareness ” says HempKart Co-founder and CEO, Nishant Choudhry.

He also added, “At HempKart, we make sure the customers find all the required Hemp-based products under one roof coupled with an exceptional standard of customer service ensuring a seamless shopping experience.”

With the shift in lifestyle, people are looking for holistic alternatives to healthcare. Hemp not only provides medical benefits but also paves the way for sustainable farming alternatives. HempKart acknowledges the promising qualities of hemp and actively promotes the sales of hemp-derived products via the website.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only. We do not endorse or encourage the consumption or subscription of any products or ideas mentioned. It is strongly advised to consult with a physician before considering any ideas or products discussed in this article.

