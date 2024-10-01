A New Hope for Infertile Couples - Nex IVF Delivers Affordable Care in Northern India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Infertility is a rising issue among couples in many parts of our country. However, due to the high expenses involved in treatment procedures, a large segment of the population, especially those living below poverty line are unable to avail the treatment when needed. Infertility is not just an issue which causes physical inability in men and women; it also brings along with it enormous social stress. Understanding this need gap in healthcare during troubled times, Dr Swati Mishra a renowned Gynecologist and Fertility Specialist envisioned and laid foundation for Nex IVF; To bring in access to world class fertility care at affordable prices. A vision where no couple would be devoid of an opportunity to become parents because they can "not afford" one.

Reaching Rural Areas and Achieving a 98 per cent Success Rate

Nex IVF is two years old and has already achieved so much. Over 300 infertility camps have been organised in Bihar, where lack of access to services keeps many childless. The camps offer consultations and affordable services, but Dr Swati Mishra's also makes sure to focus on the mental wellbeing of couples: the emotional toll infertility brings is bad enough even without societal pressure.

A Journey of Compassion: Turning Personal Struggles into a Mission of Hope

Dr Swati Mishra's childhood spent in a lower-middle-class Brahmin family exposed her to the social discrimination suffered by women who could not conceive. The agony she saw these women experience drove her to become a doctor and gave her a mission - to help those who were struggling to have children. Her work and empathy treating IVF and infertility has been lauded by charitable organizations as well as medical institutions, cementing her commitment to ensuring that no one should be denied access fertility care.

Understanding that fertility issues can frequently be corrected with lifestyle changes, Dr Mishra incorporates a healthy diet and disciplined daily regimen into her treatment methodologies. In addition to the clinic, she conducts family counseling sessions and awareness programs across North India in order to help people and guide them emotionally through the rough phase of their lives. For her, it's not just about the treatment; it's about bringing some happiness in someone's disappointment.

6000+ Successful Treatments Across Patna and Neighboring States

Dr Mishra's experience of over 15 years in infertility treatment has been instrumental in the success of Nex IVF. The centre not only offers advanced fertility treatments like IVF but also aims at accessibility to people from all socio-economic backgrounds. Unlike most other IVF centres which serve predominantly urban or affluent population, Nex IVF focuses on affordability of fertility treatments for communities that do not have access to such treatments - giving hope to couples who would otherwise never be able to afford a treatment. As of today, Nex IVF has performed more than 6000 cycles treating patients from Patna and nearby states impacting thousands in the region.

Expansion Plans to Bring Affordable IVF Nationwide

Looking ahead, Dr Mishra aims at setting up centers in other states as well and cater to millions of women in our country who wish for motherhood with affordable IVF treatment and make a difference. As one of the best IVF clinic in India, we are sure going to change the scenario around infertility and make couples believe that it's just a bend not an end.

