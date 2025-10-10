A new ray of life for a 90-year-old male -- The miracle of robotic surgery at Medicover Hospital

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10: In an inspiring tale of courage, medical brilliance, and modern technology, 90-year-old Mr. Ramarethinam Santhanam has made a remarkable recovery after undergoing a life-saving robotic gallbladder surgery at Medicover Hospitals, Bengaluru.

The elderly gentleman was brought to the hospital with severe upper abdominal pain and repeated vomiting, which had worsened over the past month. Upon detailed evaluation and scans, doctors discovered a complicated perforated gallbladder with gangrene, caused by multiple stones, a condition that could have turned fatal if not treated urgently.

Considering the high surgical risk due to his advanced age and cardiac history of three stents in the heart, the team, led by Dr. Javed Hussain, Consultant Robotic and General Surgeon, decided to perform a robotic cholecystectomy using the advanced Da Vinci Robotic Surgical System with support from the cardiac team.

"At nearly 90 years of age, every procedure is a challenge but this is where technology meets compassion," said Dr. Javed Hussain. "The Da Vinci robot gives us precision and control, allowing us to remove the infected gallbladder safely, with minimal bleeding and trauma. Seeing him smile just two days after such a high-risk surgery was the most rewarding moment for our team."

