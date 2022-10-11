A new storm brewing in real estate Bricks & Milestones launches 2 new Masterpiece projects powered by VCITI

This is in line with Bengaluru, Karnataka-based Bricks and Milestones' plan of developing 15 million sq. ft. of properties in the coming years.

The two projects - Wonderwall, and Felicity - are both works of art with design excellence, innovation, and technology incorporated into them.

For ages, people have been looking for a place they can live in safely and happily. But, in today's world, we all want something more than just modern facilities in the place we call 'Home Sweet Home.

Bricks and Milestones is hence focused on developing premium, and modern living as well as working spaces that fulfill its customers' needs. The company just does not build properties for the sake of building them, as it is focused on creating a lifestyle for its customers.

Bricks and Milestones develops theme-based residences you will enjoy living in forever. As part of its mission to provide an immersive atmosphere for consumers to live and work in, the company develops environmentally friendly projects by using eco-friendly materials and construction practices.

Bricks and Milestones believes in architecture that is useful, adaptable, sustainable, and futuristic. The company's USP is delivering the highest quality with minimalist architectural designs and that too on time.

Since the company started its journey in 2014, Bricks and Milestones has been applying design principles to create spaces that meet the demands of its consumers. That is what prompted the development of a vast range of marvellous projects, which are as follows:

2015 - Bricks & Milestones "VGR ESSOR" (Commercial Project)

2016 - Bricks & Milestones "IRIS" (Commercial Project)

2019 - Bricks & Milestones -- "NEW DAWN" (Villa Project)

2020 - Bricks & Milestones - FORE (Grade A Office Sarjapura Road)

2020-21 - Bricks & Milestones -- WONDERWALL 8.8 Acres (603 units Residential Community)

2022 - Bricks & Milestones -- FELICITY 20 Acres ( Gated Villa Plots)

2022 - Bricks & Milestones Planning of 40 Acre Experienctial Township (Doddaballpur-Devanahalli)

2023 - Bricks & Milestones Acquisition/Planning of Villa Project (Nandi Hills) 40-60 Acre.

2023 - Bricks & Milestones Acquisition Planning of Mega Township (Sarjapur).

Bricks and Milestones, MD, Kiran Reddy, who is himself an expert architect, has spoken on the company's approach to developing these projects, which he calls Masterpieces.

He said, "The idea on which Bricks and Milestones has been built is not to become a run of the mill developer. We have sharp focus on Sustainable Living- Giving back to nature and society, Design Excellence, Intelligence Architecture, and Uber Quality. The Bricks and Milestones team handpicks the best locations, premium building materials, architects, engineers, and landscaping teams to deliver the most unique products which puts them in a niche segment where not many developers play."

Mr. Kiran continued, "As Bricks and Milestones always aims to deliver the best to our customers, we do deep research to finalize the materials. For the same purpose, we choose the best consultants and even visit the vendors factories to check the quality, process and credibility. Our USP lies in developing theme-based Masterpieces."

Two of these Masterpiece projects are Wonderwall, and Felicity, the details of which are as follows:

You should own a piece of land in the project Felicity if you love life and want to live it your way. Here you can build your home the way you have always wanted to with some help from experts at Bricks and Milestones.

Felicity spans 20 acres and was built as a serene metropolis amid the chaotic city, Bengaluru. It's a carefully-thought project that allows you to not only select living places but also nurture your aspirations. You may now reimagine your concept of home in a location whose name conveys delight.

Located at Somapura Gate, Sarjapura Road, Felicity, offers a variety of amenities, including a huge Clubhouse covering over 10,000 sq. ft, a Kids' Play Area, and a 2 acre Park with Multiple Amenities.

Bricks and Milestones has also expressed its care for the nature lovers among us, by creating another marvelous project called Wonderwall. Every aspect of the project has been intended to make the most of nature while reconnecting us all to the genuine spirit of communal life.

An entire landscape is designed to be a sensory feast because nature's wonders cannot be contained within a few walls. The amenities include intelligently designed 1, 2, and 3 BHK well-ventilated homes, sports courts, and outdoor workspaces.

To give you the best of both the worlds, Wonderwall is thoughtfully positioned near Sompura Gate, adjacent to all of Bengaluru's key professional and social centers. This allows you to reach where you need to if you do need to arrive fast at that place.

As already mentioned, Bricks and Milestones has been powered by VCITI, India's first D2C Real Estate Development Platform, for both projects. This Bengaluru, Karnataka-based company uses the D2C concept to help home buyers acquire their property for 18-24 per cent less than the market price.

VCITI offers a variety of services and expertise under one roof to make real estate easier and more efficient for its consumers. Capital finance and smart assets, as well as luxury residential and commercial house collections, are among the services and skills offered by the company. VCITI offers effective solutions and competent assistance at every stage of the process of developing a property project.

Since 2021, the company has transacted 2.4 Million sq. ft. across its portfolio in commercial, residential, and land. In the previous 1.5 years, VCITI has completed about 14 lakh square feet and has over 2400+ customers enrolled on its platform.

Across 15 projects, the company has on-boarded 2400+ customers with a strong approach to the customer mantra of trust, transformation, and transparency.

