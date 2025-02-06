A Partnership for Change: ILSS and Koita Foundation Join Efforts to Accelerate Digital Transformation in India's Social Sector

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 6: The India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) and the Koita Foundation announced a strategic partnership to launch the Koita Centre for Digital Transformation (KCDT), a pioneering initiative aimed at empowering Social Purpose Organizations (SPOs) across India to leverage digital technologies for greater impact.

The KCDT will serve as a hub for digital transformation in the social sector, providing SPOs with access to cutting-edge training programs, valuable resources, and expert guidance. Given the urgency and criticality for the social sector to adopt digital transformation and embrace digital effectively in a scaled fashion, this strategic partnership will create a one-of-a-kind institution to support and accelerate the digital transformation of SPOs across India.

"This partnership with the Koita Foundation marks a significant milestone in ILSS's journey to enhance long-term and sustainable leadership within the social sector," said Anu Prasad, Founder and CEO of ILSS. "KCDT will play a crucial role in equipping SPOs with the digital tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the 21st century. Our mission is to drive digital transformation of NGOs and social enterprises across India and enable them to serve beneficiaries in a more effective, efficient and scalable manner."

Through a comprehensive suite of offerings, including the flagship Digital Transformation for Social Impact (DTSI) Program, the KCDT will equip SPO leaders with the knowledge and skills across four focus areas. The first is to increase reach and inclusivity, by enabling SPOs to expand their programs' reach and make them more accessible to marginalized communities. The second is to cultivate a digital mindset, wherein by embracing digital tools, SPOs can advance their missions effectively. The DTSI will also facilitate the strengthening of data-driven decision-making, to enhance transparency, accountability, and impact assessment. And finally, fostering innovation and collaboration to drive impactful partnerships within the social sector.

"We are thrilled to partner with ILSS to launch the KCDT," said Rizwan Koita, Co-founder of the Koita Foundation. "I strongly believe that it is by leveraging technology that SPOs can significantly enhance their impact and reach. In that sense, the KCDT will be a vital resource for the sector, fostering innovation and driving meaningful social change."

Simply put, KCDT will provide a holistic ecosystem for SPOs seeking to leverage digital technologies. From structured training programs and knowledge forums like conferences and masterclasses, KCDT will spotlight valuable thought leadership and industry best practices. It will also generate valuable knowledge products, including research reports on sector-specific digital challenges.

"The KCDT embodies our shared commitment to empowering the social sector," added Rekha Koita, Co-founder of the Koita Foundation. "This is a big step towards creating an inclusive and sustainable future for all."

KCDT also offers the Digital Toolbook for Social Impact (DiTSI) - a comprehensive digital transformation compendium - including actionable resources such as technology tools and service provider directories etc. to enable nonprofits to take the first steps in their digital transformation journey. The DiTSI platform will evolve into a dynamic and collaborative DT Marketplace for the social sector, facilitating information and knowledge exchange, with training courses and sectoral case studies, research papers, connecting SPOs with resources like mentors, volunteers to name a few.

The Koita Foundation will provide significant financial support to the KCDT over the next five years, enabling ILSS to develop and deliver high-quality programs, conduct impactful research, and build a strong community of practice for digital transformation in the social sector.

"KCDT, through market-leading educational programs, knowledge products and platforms like DiTSI, will make human-centered digital transformation accessible and possible for nonprofits," said Anirban Chaudhury, Head of KCDT. "We are deeply honoured and excited to partner with Koita Foundation in designing and building KCDT by combining sectoral context with industry best practices."

For more information on the Joita Centre for Digital Transformation, visit indialeadersforsocialsector.com/koita-centre-for-digital-transformation.

India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) is a learning and leadership development organisation focussed on building leadership capacity for India's social sector. Through a range of programs across areas of Women's Leadership, Fundraising, People Practices, Board Leadership and Governance, Digital Transformation and Leadership, ILSS equips crossover and sector-grown leaders with the knowledge, skills and mindset necessary to navigate the complexities of India's social sector and make a meaningful contribution.

The Koita Foundation, founded in 2017 by Rizwan and Rekha Koita, empowers NGOs and drives digital health adoption in India. Focusing on NGO transformation, the foundation helps high-impact organizations scale through digital tools and data-driven strategies. In digital health, it partners with leading institutions like IIT Bombay, Ashoka University, and national bodies to establish centers of excellence and advance nationwide initiatives. KF has supported over 25 NGOs across healthcare, education, and livelihood sectors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor