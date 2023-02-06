A Pen Drive Accidentally Swallowed By A 5-Year-Old Boy Removed Endoscopically, thereby avoiding major surgery

Dr. Rajdeep More

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: In a stomach-churning incident, Dr. Rajdeep More, Consultant Gastroenterologist in Thane (West) successfully performed an endoscopic procedure on a 5-year-old boy who had accidentally swallowed a pen drive. The patient is discharged from the hospital and has resumed his daily routine with ease.

Master Akshat Upadhyay, a resident of Thane West accidentally swallowed a pen drive at 9 am on 20th January 2023. He suddenly complained of mild abdominal pain. His parents quickly brought him to the emergency room wherein he was immediately attended to by Dr. Rajdeep More.

Dr. Rajdeep More, the Consultant Gastroenterologist, said, “On arrival in an emergency, the patient has mild abdominal pain and looked fairly well settled. An erect X-ray of the abdomen showed the pen drive to be lodged in the stomach.

We anticipated that if an early endoscopic removal of the foreign body (pen drive) was not done, it would require major surgery to retrieve the foreign body later on.

After explaining and reassuring the patient’s parents, the boy was taken up for an emergency endoscopy under general anesthesia.

On endoscopic examination, The pen drive was seen to be lodged in the upper part of the stomach just below the food pipe(esophagus). The pediatric patient was later given general anesthesia to perform the endoscopy procedure to remove that pen drive out by grasping it with an endoscopic device called a snare. The pen drive was grasped with a snare and removed through the mouth. The procedure time was 20 minutes and patiently tolerated the procedure well with no post-operative complications.

He was kept under observation in the hospital for 24 hours and got discharged the following day in a healthy state without any symptoms or complications.

Not treating the patient at the right time could have led to complications like intestinal obstruction, perforation, and profuse vomiting, eventually warranting emergency surgery.

We were very scared at first and didn’t know what to do. We then rushed to Dr. Rajdeep More, Gastroenterologist in Thane (West) who explained everything about the procedure before performing it. The surgery was a success and they took good care of our child. Now he is fine, symptom and complication-free. We thank the doctor for saving my son’s life,” concluded Master Akshat Upadhyay patient.

