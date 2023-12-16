A Pioneer in Stock Market Education, Indore-based Bimal Institute launches its signature course "Be A Trader Program" in Online Mode

SRV Media

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 16: Bimal Institute for Market Research, recognized as one of the best share market classes in Indore, proudly announces the launch of its signature course "Be a Trader Program" in online mode. This program is designed to empower individuals with comprehensive Share Market Course and Trading Classes, catering to diverse trading styles and strategies. Additionally, the institute celebrates a milestone as its trading community surpasses 5000 traders, fostering a collaborative and knowledge-sharing environment.

Key Highlights of the "Be a Trader Program":

* Intraday Trading Mastery: Participants will gain valuable insights into intraday strategies for Equity, Commodity, Currency, and Crypto, enabling them to earn daily profits.

* Options Trading: Students acquire profound insights into both options buying and options selling within this module. One of the famous "GR Trading Setup" is also included in this module.

* Swing Trading Excellence: Learn the art of Swing Trading to achieve substantial returns on investments.

* Strategic Portfolio Creation: Understand the nuances of portfolio concentration strategy, learning when and how to create a portfolio for long-term wealth creation.

Recognized as Central India's highest-rated stock market institute, Bimal Institute has garnered acclaim from more than 3000 students across various platforms, including Google, JustDial, and other reputable review sites. It proudly boasts the region's biggest trading lounge, providing students with an immersive and practical learning environment for mastering stock market intricacies.

Since November 2019, the institute has been delivering educational content via Instagram, amassing a substantial following of over 145k followers within just one year. Additionally, in October 2023 Bimal Institute organized a highly successful demo class, drawing the participation of over a thousand students eager to delve into the world of stock trading.

"Our goal is to spread financial literacy among the people of India," said Manish Bimal, Founder of Bimal Institute. "Until now, I have helped more than 5000+ students become self-dependent by training them for a full-time traders. With the 'Be a Trader Program,' we aim to create 100,000 self-dependent traders by 2030, contributing to the nation's economic empowerment."

With a mission to spread financial literacy across the diverse population of India, Bimal Institute aspires to create 100,000 self-reliant traders by the year 2030. By providing top-notch stock market course, cultivating a vibrant community, and embracing innovative teaching methods, the institute remains committed to equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in the dynamic world of trading.

To conclude, Bimal Institute is a leading provider of stock market education, committed to empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the dynamic world of trading. With a focus on practical learning and real-world strategies, Bimal Institute is dedicated to creating a community of proficient and self-sufficient traders.

For more information, please visit - https://www.bimalinstitute.com/

