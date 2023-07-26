A Remarkable Journey of Maxzone Clothing: How Men’s T-shirt brand grew from 1cr Turnover to 200cr Turnover

(From left to right) Mr. Amit Kumar, Mr. Rounak Agarwal, Mr. Gaurav Agarwal, Mr. Ajay Agarwal – The team at Maxzone Clothing

New Delhi (India), July 26: Maxzone Clothing, founded in the town of Tiruppur in 2009, has been relentlessly trying to solve the classic problems around men’s casual clothing in the Indian market: Size, Fit, and Colour range.

Within a short period of its inception, the brand captured a significant market share as it understood that in the diverse Indian market, the one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work. To deliver their attractive range of T-shirts, Maxzone Clothing set out to discover what men would like to wear and found out what was known but not minutely studied: preferences for size, fitting, and colour varies from region to region.

Over the years, the brand, keeping its ear close to the ground, learned of the unique preferences of its consumers and eventually developed its wide product range. In the saturated casual man’s clothing market, Mazxone Clothing is selling one crore T-shirts available in a wide range of colors. This indicates that the company has not just caught the pulse of the Indian market but also that it has become a trusted name.

Another unique aspect of Maxzone Clothing’s success story, going from a lean initiative to one that hit impressive sales figures, is the ‘Made in India’ tag that the company carries with pride. Moreover, by offering quality T-shirts, Starting from ₹ 399 onwards, the brand is transforming wardrobes and contributing to the growth of the domestic manufacturing sector, which employs several people.

Journey of the Brand

Maxzone Clothing started in 2009 by making men’s t-shirts with seamless stitching for a comfortable fit. People loved the fit, Colours and by 2010, Maxzone Clothing and its team of 8 sold over 1 million t-shirts in a year in India’s eastern market.

As the sales figures grew, by 2012, Maxzone Clothing was thrilled to expand its presence across the North of India and the West of India. Interestingly, in addition to the expansion, the brand strived to follow and deliver on the latest trends. Take, for example, around 2013, when Maxzone Clothing adopted Bio Wash Fabric, which improved the textile consistency by reducing fraying and unevenness in the fabric.

Meanwhile, Maxzone Clothing had brought the SULPHET automatic printing machine from Turkey for their graphic t-shirts, which helped the brand to improve their product feel and finishing.

Since 2014 Maxzone Clothing’s popularity started growing rapidly as printing was implemented, helped the company expand its business to the southern part of India with 25 lakh pieces in a year.

In 2017-2018, we launched the honeycombed polo from our sub-brand PlusPoint, and it quickly gained tremendous popularity. Within a year, we successfully sold an impressive one million units of this exceptional garment.

Also, this leap in production came from the use of frontier technologies such as Digital systems, Multiple QC Checks, and Customer feedback systems.

Between 2019 and 2020, Maxzone Clothing made an impactful move by introducing its sub-brand, Menology Clothing. This new brand was exclusively designed for Tier1 & Tier2 Customers, premium-quality clothing for men. Within just one year of its launch, Menology quickly created its own audience, capturing their attention and admiration. The brand’s commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail, and luxurious fabrics resonated with customers, leading to significant success. Menology surpassed all expectations by generating substantial revenue, solidifying its position as a leading player in the premium clothing category.

From 2021 onwards, the company introduced MMF fibers as casual wear t-shirts to give customers more durable and functional daily wear.

In 2022, the company received ISO 9001:2015 certificate for its quality. Also, the brand expanded its portfolio with maxzoneclothing.com and menologyclothing.com for their loyal customer base and achieved sales of 1cr t-shirts in a year.

On that note, those keen to understand the secret behind Maxzone Clothing’s success should observe that the company’s growth is based on the fact that it rapidly integrates feedback into its operations and customers, constantly making improvements in the planning, execution, and servicing processes.

A concrete snapshot of Maxzone Clothing’s Success

Current sales and expansion

● In FY 2020, Maxzone Clothing earned over 866 million rupees crore in revenue, having sold more than half a crore pieces of apparel.

● In FY2021, Maxzone’s revenue was above 1260 million rupees crore, owing to the massive sale of more than 0.7 crore garments.

● In FY 2022, the revenue gathered was more than 20000 million rupees; pieces sold around 1 core.

● E-commerce Expansion

● Global expansion plan commencing with Dubai

To conclude, with a vision to create the world’s finest clothing at affordable prices, Mazone Clothing has resolved to reach new heights and continue increasing its profitability. As Maxzone Clothing continues to expand its footprint across the nation, it aims to promote not just Indian craftsmanship around the world but also the industry overall, with its commitment to quality, style, and affordability.

For more information, please visit: https://maxzoneclothing.com/

