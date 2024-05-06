A Rotary District From India Starts Skilling Programs In Nutrition For African Health Workers

New Delhi [India], May 6: Rotary District 3141 from India has always between a World Leader in various Community Development Projects in Mumbai and the surrounding rural areas. This year under the leadership of the District Governor Rtn. Arun Bhargava, Rotary District 3141, has initiated a Skilling Program in Nutrition in the African Countries like Kenya, Ghana, Egypt, Zimbabwe and other smaller African countries which face severe Nutritional Challenges. This Program In Nutrition is offered completely Free to Health Care Workers in Africa by Rotary District 3141.

District Governor Rtn. Arun Bhargava mentioned, “Rotary has always been about bringing about a transformation in Communities. And International Boundaries just do not matter when Rotary wants to bring about a transformation. He further added that certain rural pockets of India and certain African Countries shared a common problem of Maturation and other Nutritional Challenges especially in Women and Children.

He further expressed his appreciation to British Learning.UK one of the World's finest Edtech Platform which had joined hands with Rotary District 3141 and has given their 250 Nos. of comprehensive Nutritional Training Programs costing USD 199 totaling to USD 50,000 absolutely free! DG Arun added that the beauty of this Skilling Project was that, neither Rotary District 3141 nor any of the beneficiaries in Africa were paying a single penny to avail the entire Nutrition Training on one of the finest Edtech Platforms.

Rtn. Dr. Ranjit Bijoor, who is the Avenue Chair of Community Economic Development of Rotary District 3141 added that he had been in Skilling and Education for over 35 years now. He added that this Skilling Program in Nutrition for African Health Care Workers, was one of the most challenging but satisfying projects he has headed till date. Their Feedbacks and Testimonials definitely made you believe in the Magic of Rotary. He expressed his sincere thanks to the various senior Rotarians in African Countries including Rotary International Directors who were coordinating with him on a regular basis to ensure that this Nutritional training reached the correct beneficiaries.

Free Admission to this Training Program in Nutrition can be taken by Health Care Workers in Africa by clicking on https://nutrition.britishlearning.uk

To ensure only genuine beneficiaries from African Countries avail this free training the link is Geo-Specific and would offer a Free Program only if clicked from African Countries.

