A Royal Journey: In Conversation with Rajkumar Dhushyant Anil

A Glimpse into the Life of a Rajkumar of Mysore Palace — An Actor, Model, Writer, and Vlogger

New Delhi (India), December 21: Born in the lap of royalty, Rajkumar Dhushyant Anil’s life is a tapestry woven from ancient traditions, artistic pursuits, and a modern spirit. Stepping into his world is like embarking on a journey through time, where the echoes of a glorious past mingle with the vibrant hum of the present.

Rooted Into Royalty

Dhushyant was born in 2003 into the Mysore royal family. He spent his childhood between Mysore, Bangalore, London and Milan, and the Mysore palace holds a special place in his heart. “My most cherished memories with my family were made there,” he says.



“My grandmother and mother raised me the way they were raised, taught me the values of the palace, the family, and I have an immense amount of respect and admiration toward my ancestors for all they’ve done for their states and kingdoms.”

Understanding royal heritage

Dhushyant believes that understanding his royal heritage has shaped him into the person he is today. “It has made me Dhushyant Anil, and anything I have, or am, is because of my family, and for that, I am eternally grateful,” he says.

Palace Memories

Dhushyant chooses to wrap his fondest childhood memory around wherever he goes; celebrating Dusshera with family and friends is one of them. “I now live in London, but my favourite moment growing up in India is celebrating Dussehra.”

He adds, “The festival is a special time for me; the Mysore palace used to have a beautiful and memorable series of celebrations and ceremonies where the whole family would come together and celebrate together.”

A Passion For The Performing Arts

Dhushyant has always been passionate about the performing arts. “Be it attending plays, listening to music, watching dance performances, attending the opera, movies at the cinema, the whole idea has always appealed to me,” he says. He is currently working on some acting projects but prefers to keep them under wraps.

Fashion & Flair

A keen sense of style runs in the Wadiyar and Ommi family, and Dhushyant is no exception. “Having a good dressing sense is something I have inherited from my mother, grandmother and grandfather.” His favourite fashion lines include Versace, Ralph Lauren, and Loro Piana.

He expresses fashion as a canvas for self-expression, a way to tell his story without a single word. “I have always been positively fascinated by fashion and the industry,” he says.

A Storyteller

Dhushyant is also a writer. He started writing at a young age and enjoys writing poetry and shayari more than novels and short stories. “I’ve always found myself writing something or the other, be it short stories, attempts at poetry or being the first to complete my creative writing assignments at elementary school,” he says.

A Love For Fiction

When it comes to reading, Dhushyant prefers fiction. “I would say fiction is most certainly a favourite,” he says. “I enjoy writing and reading fiction with suspense and drama. Sydney Sheldon’s work has been a favourite of mine.”

Vlogging: A Window to the World

Dhushyant is also a vlogger. He started vlogging when he was around 11 years old. “My friends and I all decided to get ‘world famous’ by making the most interesting YouTube channel that our childlike optimism predicted to go viral and earn us millions,” he says.

Overcoming Camera Shyness

Dhushyant was initially camera-shy, but overcoming it, he learned to embrace himself, a journey that paved the way for future endeavours. “It took me a lot of time to learn to love myself and accept myself,” he says. “My friends and family were always there for me, and through the years, they stood by me as I learned to gain the courage and confidence I needed to stand proud and be able to show my face in public.”

A Cinematic Dream:

Dhushyant’s artistic ambitions extend to the silver screen. He nurtures a dream of directing a short film, a project he guards close to his heart. The whispers of a captivating theme and a collaborative spirit piqued his loved ones’ curiosity, leaving them eager to witness his cinematic vision unfold.

A Wanderer

Dhushyant is a citizen of the world. He has travelled to many countries worldwide and wishes to learn more about diverse cultures and converse with new people. “Understanding the culture of every place I visit, meeting locals, trying the cuisine and exploring the different ways of life has made me feel more fulfilled and happy,” he says.

What Lies Ahead

Dhushyant is a perpetual nomad, his passport a testament to his insatiable wanderlust. He cannot, and will not, choose a favourite destination. Each place he visits adds a new brushstroke to the vibrant portrait of his soul. From the sun-kissed beaches of Brazil to the rugged beauty of South Africa, his itinerary is a kaleidoscope of cultures and landscapes.

Quoting the lion king, “There’s more to see than can ever be seen, more to do than can ever be done. There’s far too much to take in here, more to find than can ever be found,” — Dhushyant says, “The world is a large, beautiful, incredibly diverse place, and I have fallen in love with every single country I’ve travelled to.”

He adds, “I’m still trying to figure out where I want to go next, but Brazil is most certainly on top of my list, so are South Africa, Kenya, and Morocco. One of these places, perhaps.”

Dhushyant Anil is a young boy with a bright future. His talent, intelligence, and passion for his royal heritage will undoubtedly achieve great things in the future. He is a Rajkumar of Mysore with a modern soul, a storyteller with a camera, and a wanderer with a restless spirit. As he embarks on the next chapter of his journey, his admirers can only wait with bated breath to see what new colours he paints his life with.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor