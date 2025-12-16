A Sacred Evening of Unity: Rashtra Ekta ke Liye Yamuna Aarti Led by Sadguru Shri Riteshwar Maharaj Ji at Vrindavan

VMPL

Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16: On the serene banks of Maa Yamuna at Cheer Ghat, Vrindavan, a deeply moving "Rashtra Ekta ke Liye Yamuna Aarti" was performed under the divine guidance of Sadguru Shri Riteshwar Maharaj Ji.

The evening resonated with devotion, silence, and collective emotion as devotees gathered with one shared prayerfor unity, harmony, and spiritual awakening across the nation.

Every evening at 6:30 PM, Sadguru Shri Riteshwar Maharaj Ji offers his heartfelt prayers to Maa Yamuna. This daily act of devotion has become a living symbol of discipline, surrender, and unconditional love for the sacred river. The Aarti for Rashtra Ekta carried a deeper resonance, reminding everyone that true national unity begins with purity of heart and intention.

The atmosphere was further enriched by the presence of Vishal Pandey, a respected businessman from Mumbai, whose participation reflected the growing connection between spiritual values and responsible leadership. His quiet reverence and presence underlined the message that devotion transcends professions and status.

Speaking to the gathering, Sadguru Shri Riteshwar Maharaj Ji emphasized that Maa Yamuna is not merely a river but a divine motherone who nurtures, heals, and sustains life. He urged devotees to protect her sanctity through conscious living, compassion, and collective responsibility.

As hundreds of diyas floated gently on the Yamuna, their reflections shimmered like countless prayers carried by the river itself. Many devotees were visibly moved, experiencing a rare moment of peace, belonging, and spiritual connection.

Upcoming Spiritual Gathering

Continuing this journey of devotion and cultural awakening, Sadguru Shri Riteshwar Maharaj Ji will soon grace an upcoming Hanumant Katha in Gondia, to be hosted by Shri Prafful Patel, former Union Minister of India.

Known for his calm leadership, grounded personality, and deep-rooted spiritual inclination, Shri Prafful Patel has long been associated with initiatives that blend public service with cultural and spiritual values. His devotion towards Sanatan traditions and his respectful association with spiritual discourse add profound significance to the upcoming Hanumant Katha, making it a highly anticipated event for devotees and seekers alike.

