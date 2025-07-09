A Season of Celebration: House of Surya's Grand Annual Sale 2025 Begins 10th July

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 9: House of Surya, one of India's most iconic ethnic fashion destinations, is set to usher in the festive spirit with its much-awaited Grand Annual Sale 2025, starting 10th July. Far beyond a traditional sale, this festive retail celebration is Surya's heartfelt tribute to the community of shoppers who've made it a household name and an open invitation to new customers to experience ethnic fashion at its finest.

With its timeless occasion wear, contemporary flair, and a legacy built in the heart of Chandni Chowk, House of Surya has long stood for more than just fashion, it represents family, festivity, and flair. This year's Grand Annual Sale is an elevated version of its most awaited event bringing together unbeatable offers, engaging experiences, and a space designed for discovery and delight.

The Grand Annual Sale is carefully curated as a joyful, high-energy celebration that puts the customer at the heart of everything. For 15-20 action-packed days, shoppers can expect exclusive offers, experiential moments, and surprise delights, all inside a store that feels as festive as the season it celebrates.

What to Look Forward to:

Shop More and Wins Assured Gifts

The much-loved 'Shop More & Wins' reward program is back with even bigger excitement. With every bill, shoppers unlock the chance to win assured Apple gifts from iPads to Smart Watches and AirPods, based on shopping value. Shop ethnic, win iconic.

Spin-the-Wheel Fun, Every Day

Why wait to win? The store floor is buzzing daily with interactive Spin-the-Wheel contests, offering instant prizes and surprises for shoppers of all ages. It's engagement at its festive best.

Lucky Draw Bonanza

Customers also stand a chance to win free shopping worth ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and more through an exciting Lucky Draw contest held during the Sale period. Just shop, drop your entry, and get lucky!

But the celebration doesn't stop at the contests. House of Surya has transformed its store into a fully immersive experience. Designed to reflect the rich textures of Indian tradition with a modern twist, every corner is a visual delight, perfect for shoppers, families, and even the selfie-happy explorer. The vibrant interiors, spacious aisles, and thoughtfully designed displays ensure that every visit is as joyful as it is convenient.

Another reason to visit? The store now showcases its brand-new wedding and festive collection, a stunning curation of couture and pret that brings together old-world charm and contemporary glamour. With special launch offers on select pieces, it's the perfect time to start your wedding shopping or upgrade your festive wardrobe early and smartly.

This sale is more than just an opportunity to save it's a celebration of customer loyalty, fashion-forward thinking, and community spirit. Every offer, activity, and surprise is thoughtfully created to engage, reward, and elevate the in-store experience.

House of Surya understands that their patrons are not just shoppers; they are storytellers, memory-makers, and trendsetters. The Grand Annual Sale 2025 is an invitation to become part of that story to celebrate not just what you wear, but how you feel wearing it.

Whether you're revisiting a brand you love or walking into Surya for the first time, prepare for a shopping journey filled with festive energy, stylish rewards, and moments worth remembering.

For more information, visit the House of Surya store in Chandni Chowk at any of the stores at Omaxe Chowk Mall or Maliwara and follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates, winner announcements, and style inspiration. T&C apply.

House of Surya is a premier ethnic fashion house specializing in couture and pret occasion wear. Renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail, the brand offers a wide range of collections that reflect the evolving tastes of modern Indian shoppers. With a stronghold in Chandni Chowk and a loyal customer base across the country, House of Surya remains a trusted name for those who seek quality, elegance, and memorable shopping experiences.

Website: www.houseofsurya.com

