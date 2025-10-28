A Significant Milestone: Marcellus' GIFT City Hub completes 3 Years of Marcellus Global Compounders Portfolio

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Three years ago, Marcellus Investment Managers launched its Global Compounders strategy with a clear vision: to help Indians "participate in the growth of premier global enterprises" and allocate capital to opportunities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Today, Marcellus is celebrating the third anniversary of that vision becoming a resounding success. The firm's Global Compounders strategy has hit ₹300 crore in total Assets Under Management across its PMS, AIF, and advisory platforms.

The strategy, run from its pioneering GIFT City hub, has helped investors not just diversify their assets but has also compounded returns at 27.30% (in INR) since inception in October 2022.

Viewing this milestone as just the beginning, the Marcellus Leadership Team expressed their gratitude and commented:

"Three years ago, we dreamed that Indians should be able to participate in the growth of premier global enterprises, allocating their hard-earned money to opportunities listed not just at home, but in North America, Europe, and Asia as well.

Today, thanks to your support and thanks to the regulatory reforms triggered by GIFT City, Marcellus' Global Compounders has hit ₹300cr of assets on its third anniversary, grown steadily across PMS, AIF, and advisory platforms.

We are grateful for your support, and we hope to enjoy the privilege of serving you for many years to come."

