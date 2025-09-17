A Sneaker, Dressed Up: Metro Shoes Upgrades Men's Footwear

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Metro Shoes, India's leading footwear destination, announces the launch of METRO CROSSOVER, a first-of-its-kind menswear collection that creates a new space between sneakers and formals. Designed for the modern Indian man who is always on the move, METRO CROSSOVER becomes a symbol of self-assurance and confidence, standing tall in spaces traditionally reserved for formal attire.

* Introducing METRO CROSSOVER-versatile footwear for every move

With 'A Sneaker. Dressed Up.' as its statement, the collection makes one clear promise: men no longer have to compromise. CROSSOVER blends ease with polish, giving every step the comfort of a sneaker and the confidence of a dressed-up shoe.

This is footwear engineered for modern life. Each style fuses premium materials with sneaker-inspired innovation to deliver what today's man values most:

* All-Day Comfort: Strobel construction and ultra-cushioning that adapts to your foot.

* Lightweight Ease: EVA soles that keep every step effortless.

* Performance Durability: High-traction TPR outsoles for grip and movement.

* Climate Control: Breathable knits and moisture management for India's conditions.

* Refined Craft: Premium leather and trims, balancing polish with ease.

The collection spans loafer-sneaker hybrids, knit slip-ons, knit lace-ups, and elevated sneakers- a shoe for every occasion, without compromise.

And without compromise clarity of vision comes. Speaking on the launch, Alisha Malik, President, Metro Brands, said:

"At Metro, we've always believed that footwear should evolve with the way people live. With CROSSOVER, we are not just launching a new line, we are redefining an entire category. The modern Indian man no longer separates boardroom from after-hours and CROSSOVER is built exactly for that fluid lifestyle. By combining sneaker-level comfort with the refinement of formal design, we've created a shoe that adapts as seamlessly as our customers do. For over seven decades, Metro has been synonymous with quality and innovation, and CROSSOVER is the next step in that journey- setting new benchmarks in how India walks with style and confidence."

The METRO CROSSOVER collection is now available across Metro Shoes stores nationwide, and online.

Step into CROSSOVER and experience the future of men's footwear.

About METRO Brands Limited (BSE: 543426) (NSE: METROBRAND) www.metrobrands.com

METRO Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company opened its first store under the METRO brand in Mumbai in 1955 and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kids' footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc. METRO Brands retails footwear under its own brands of METRO, MOCHI, WALKWAY, DA VINCHI AND J. FONTINI, as well as certain third-party brands such as CROCS, FITFLOP, FILA, SKECHERS, CLARKS, PUMA and ADIDAS which complement its in-house brands. The METRO footwear range is specially curated based on the regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of different regions. As of June 30, 2024, the Company operated 851 Stores across 195 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

