A society notice is so hilarious that you can't miss it!

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 16: How did the society sign boards change from 'no parking' and 'beware of dogs' to 'Diwali Guest Notice'? In a series of pointers hilariously, the chairman of this society mentioned not to give 'Soan Papdi' but to give an ice cream instead.

This bizarre notice has made the internet go super crazy on making it the talk of the town, with memes and hilarious conversations going all out of various social media platforms. And, looking at the people buzzing over the internet, Havmor took it to their Instagram to seize the moment, making it a right example of moment marketing. They placed an ad just below these notices saying, "Be an ideal guest with Havmor. Festive packs available everywhere."

