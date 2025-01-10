A Step Ahead in Paediatric Care: Manipal Hospital Whitefield Launches Dedicated Paediatric Emergency Bay

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10: Manipal Hospital Whitefield launched a dedicated Paediatric Emergency Bay on Wednesday, 8th Jan 2025 within its emergency department, aiming to enhance the quality of care for young patients in a child-friendly and comforting environment. A significant step forward in enhancing paediatric care, this newly established facility will address the unique needs of young patients while ensuring timely and comprehensive medical attention.

The inauguration was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Vanshika Anjani Kashyap, Child Artist, and reality show Nannamma Superstar Winner, alongside the hospital's team of doctors, headed by Dr. Ravi Shankar Swamy, Consultant - Neonatology and Paediatrics. Following the ceremony, Dr. Swamy addressed the gathering, highlighting the features of the Paediatric Emergency services and the hospital's commitment to improving healthcare access for children.

This separate, child-focused emergency facility features colourful and engaging cartoon-themed walls, creating a welcoming space that reduces anxiety and fear for children. A paediatrician will be available 24x7, ensuring that children receive prompt medical care without long waiting times. This initiative addresses one of the primary concerns raised by parents about the lack of a separate paediatric emergency service as this new dedicated bay aims to bring a comfortable and efficient experience for both children and their families.

Dr. Ravi Shankar Swamy noted, "Every year, we cater to thousands of paediatric and adult emergencies, and managing children with emergencies requires a unique approach. We understand that bringing a child to the emergency room can be stressful with long waiting hours and a sense of uncertainty amongst adult patients in emergency care. With our new Paediatric Emergency Bay, we are hopeful that children feel relaxed and supported during emergencies, while parents receive the assurance of quick and expert medical attention."

One of the key highlights of the facility is the innovative 'box-in-box' model. By integrating paediatric emergency services within the hospital's multi-specialty setup, the facility ensures seamless access to advanced imaging services like CT and MRI, as well as specialists in cardiology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, and more. This comprehensive approach eliminates the need for external referrals or transfers, making Manipal Hospital Whitefield a one-stop solution for even complex paediatric emergencies.

Vanshika Anjani Kashyap AKA Little Pataki said, "I was a bit scared before coming to the hospital, but everything is so different here. I went around the new paediatric emergency room and felt really comfortable because it didn't even feel like a hospital. The doctors, nurses, and everyone was so nice and friendly. They even have my favourite cartoons painted on the walls."

With the launch of this new service, Manipal Hospital Whitefield continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery, offering high-quality, patient-centered care and improving the overall healthcare experience for children in the community.

