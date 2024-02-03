A Symphony of Hope: Perspectives from Top Cancer Specialists on the World Cancer Day

Insights from Best Cancer Specialists on World Cancer Day

New Delhi (India), February 2: On World Cancer Day, join us in a collective effort to raise awareness and stand in solidarity with those courageously confronting cancer. This significant day urges us to vocalize our support, extend empathy to patients and families, and kindle the flame of hope. Health experts contribute their insights, elucidating on collaborative initiatives dedicated to enhancing cancer care. In alignment with this year's theme, “Closing the Care Gap,” our focus is on deepening comprehension, fostering resilience, and injecting optimism into the journeys of individuals grappling with cancer. Together, let's forge a compassionate community, emphasizing the importance of narrowing the disparities in cancer care, and championing a world where every individual can access quality support and treatment.

Dr Rohit Raghunath Ranade, Lead Consultant Gyneconcology and Robotic surgery, Program Director Fellowship in Gyneconcology, Advanced Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeon, PergGitoneal Surface Oncology and Hipec specialist, Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru

Gynaecological cancer symptoms and signs are vague. Only breast cancer and cervical cancer can be detected by screening tests. Identifying symptoms early and discussing them with a primary care doctor boosts the chances of treatable cancer. Gynecological cancers encompass uterine, ovarian, cervical, vaginal, vulva, and breast. Warning signs include abnormal uterine bleeding—irregular cycles, heaviness, spotting, and postmenopausal bleeding. Vaginal discharge – can be physiological, unless it is associated with foul-smelling, blood-tinged. Weight loss, reduced appetite, constant fatigue, and ongoing abdominal pain with gas, indigestion, and bloating. Abdominal bloating, a potential signal of ovarian cancer with ascites or mass effect, coupled with changes in bowel habits, including constipation or blood in stools. Changes in bladder habits like frequency, blood, or incomplete emptying warrant attention. Persistent breast changes, though usually benign, require a checkup for reassurance.

Dr. Pradeep V. Mahajan, MBBS, MS, FICA, AFIH, DU (Austria), Diplomat (ABRM)- America, MS (General Surgeon), Faculty & Director Fellowship Course with MUHS, Chairman & Managing Director – Stemrx Bioscience Solution Pvt. Ltd., Adjunct Assistant Professor of Surgery- Indiana University, USA, Researcher in Regenerative Medicine Technologies

On World Cancer Day, the collective voice of hope resonates as I along with top cancer experts share profound insights that fuel the fight against cancer. Amidst the global efforts for cancer awareness and research, these voices emphasize the pivotal role of oncology in transforming lives. Patient stories embody hope, testifying to progress in cancer treatment and inspiring resilience. Global health initiatives stress survivorship, highlighting strides in personalized medicine and medical advances. Awareness, prevention, and early detection campaigns empower communities. In cancer care, innovations like cell-based therapy, regenerative medicine, HIFU therapy, cryofreeze, Proton therapy, CAR-T therapy, targeted therapy, cancer vaccines, CAR-B, T-cell therapy, and immunotherapies shape the future of treatment. As the world unites, World Cancer Day marks a beacon of hope, fostering a community dedicated to eradicating cancer through knowledge and collaboration. “Soon there will be cells rather than pills for the cancer treatment”.

Dr Deepak Rao, M.S., M.Ch. – Surgical Oncology, FIAGS, FIACA(USA), Ex Asso. Professor- GCRI, Civil Hospital, Sr Consultant Cancer & Robotic Surgeon, Owner & Director at Pinaksh Cancer Hospital, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad.

On World Cancer Day, the esteemed Dr. Deepak Rao, associated with Pinaksh Cancer Hospital, shares invaluable insights into the ongoing battle against cancer. Dr. Rao emphasizes the pivotal role of collective efforts in combating cancer and highlights advancements in personalized treatments. Stressing the significance of early detection, he underscores the positive impact it has on treatment outcomes. Beyond medical interventions, Dr. Rao advocates for holistic patient care, addressing not just physical but also mental and emotional well-being. In the spirit of Pinaksh Cancer Hospital's slogan, “CancerVijay@Pinaksh,” Dr. Rao's message resonates hope and strength. He acknowledges the resilience exhibited by both patients and medical professionals, positioning Pinaksh Cancer Hospital as a beacon of optimism in the global fight against cancer on World Cancer Day.

Dr. Parag Gulhane, Urologist and Andrologist, Hadapsar, Pune

Prostate cancer is one of the 3 most common cancers found in males. An upward trend in its incidence is seen in recent years. Etiology is multifactorial, hence early detection holds the key. Yearly screening after 50 years of age with Serum PSA and examination by a Urologist and earlier for those with a family history of Prostate Cancer is recommended. A range of treatment options are available and can achieve a good life expectancy with prompt and appropriate management. Modifications like maintaining a healthy lifestyle, physical exercise, stopping smoking, reduce alcohol and fat intake play an important role in the prevention of Prostate cancer. On this World Cancer Day let's fight Prostate cancer with expert care and advice.

Dr Praveen Pushkar, MBBS MS MCh DNB MRCS FAIS DipMIS, Senior Consultant Urologist, Medicant Hospital & Research Center, Bokaro (Jharkhand)

Prostate cancer is the 3rd most common cancer in Indian males with a mean age of incidence of approximately 70 years. Prostate screening, through examination and PSA blood test, is recommended from age 50 for men. People do get confused with urinary symptoms like poor flow, frequency, nocturia etc because of prostate enlargement, which is a benign increase in prostate gland size. Prostate cancer may or may not occur with it but there is no direct correlation of cancer with prostate enlargement. Prostate cancer is symptomless, so don't wait for signs to act. If the examination is abnormal or PSA is raised, an MRI of the prostate needs to be done. Finally, cancer is confirmed by biopsy. Prostate cancer is treatable with early diagnosis. Men over 50 should get screened and consult a nearby Urologist for advice on surgery or radiotherapy if necessary.

Dr Suvadip Chakrabarti, MCh Surgical Oncology, MS, FAIS, Academic Head and Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata

World Cancer Day is a time to raise awareness about the prevention, detection, and treatment of cancer. It's a day to show support for those affected by this devastating disease and to promote healthier lifestyles that can help reduce the risk of developing cancer. On this day, it's important to share advice on cancer prevention, such as avoiding tobacco, maintaining a healthy diet, and getting regular exercise. Encouraging people to get regular screenings for early detection is also crucial. World Cancer Day is a reminder that we can all play a role in the fight against cancer, whether it's through raising awareness, fundraising for research, or supporting those affected. Let's take this opportunity to spread important advice and show solidarity with those affected by cancer. Together, we can work towards a world without cancer.

Dr. Niranjan Naik, MS (AIIMS), Onco-Surgery (IRCH, AIIMS), FALS Da Vinci Xi Certified Robotic Surgeon

With the proper understanding of tumour biology and oncological principles, organ preservation surgery is advocated more and more in the present-day surgical management of cancers. Organ preservation surgery removes functional, emotional, psychosocial burdens and stigma, preserving function and cosmetic appearance without compromising overall survival outcomes. Organ preservation surgeries optimize recovery and quality of life, minimizing functional deficit and are recommended for breast, larynx, oropharynx, rectum cancers, and sarcomas. The site and extent of the cancer, its risk of recurrence, techniques used for surgery and the experience of the surgeon determine the best outcome. Advanced radiotherapy, effective chemo-immunotherapy, and superior rehabilitation contribute to favourable oncological outcomes with organ preservation, prioritizing patients' quality of life. Targeted therapy, immunotherapy, precision radiotherapy, and minimally invasive procedures enhance organ preservation, ensuring optimal overall survival outcomes in cancer treatment.

Dr. Manthan Merja, MCh. Surgical Oncologist GCRI, B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad. Fellowship in Advanced Oncoplasty. FARIS robotic surgery fellow, Director of Enliven Cancer Clinic

Cancer has been known to be a deadly disease. But as we fought and won over many infections by antibiotics, we are gradually moving towards the cure for the cancer. We all have heard about Immunotherapy, targeted therapy and chemotherapies. Utilizing advanced tools like Harmonic scalpel, vessel sealer, argon beam coagulator, CUSA, LASERS, 3D 4k laparoscopy, ICG real-time fluorescence, Frozen section analysis, and microvascular reconstruction—revolutionizes surgical precision and outcomes. Asked about the latest in the field, he'd respond with one word: “ROBOT.” Robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery aligns with precision oncology. Operating via robot, Dr. Manthan achieves precision and accuracy, cutting and dissecting in a fine plane. 3D magnified vision enhances perfection. The ultimate result is precise surgery, enhanced and faster recovery and minimal post-operative pain. The field of oncology Is updating rapidly and daily.

Dr Rahulkumar Chavan Surgical Oncologist ( MCh- Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai) FMAS, FALS

We must understand that most (90%) cancers manifest subtly, it becomes our responsibility to detect them at their earliest stages. Vigilance and proactive healthcare maximize early intervention for treatment success. For individuals nearing or surpassing 50, certain bodily signs warrant immediate attention. Signs breast lump, persistent constipation, blood in stool, low haemoglobin, abdominal fullness, and backache , loss of appetite may indicate cancer. Unexplained bleeding from the vagina, rectum, or urine can signal urogenital tract cancer. Tobacco chewers should be wary of abnormal oral wounds, potentially indicative of oral cancer. To guard against cancer, prioritize fruits, vegetables, avoid processed foods, and maintain a healthy body mass index with regular exercise. Stay vigilant for early signs like with a family history, consult an oncologist promptly for expert guidance. Remember early detection makes cancer curable.

Dr. Naveen Sharma, MBBS, MS, M.Ch. Surgical Oncology, Director, Cancer Clinic Jaipur, Professor and Head Department of Surgical Oncology NIMS, Jaipur

On World Cancer Day, let us unite to close the care gap and strive for equitable access to quality cancer care worldwide. It is essential to raise awareness about the existing disparities in cancer care, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their socio-economic status, has access to timely diagnosis, treatments, and supportive care. Advocating for cancer research and healthcare investment, let's prioritize global education and preventive measures to alleviate the burden of cancer. By addressing the care gap comprehensively, we can work towards a future where no one is left behind in the fight against cancer, promoting a world of equal opportunities for prevention, early detection, and optimal care for all. Together, we can make strides in closing the care gap and fostering a world where every person affected by cancer receives the care and support, they deserve.

