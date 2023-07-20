A Thrilling Chess Tournament at Narayana Educational Institutions

Celebrating Strategy, Skill and Success

International Chess Day, celebrated on July 20th every year, is a global event that honours the rich tradition and strategic brilliance of the ancient game of chess. From its humble beginnings in ancient India to its evolution into a global phenomenon, chess has transcended borders, cultures, and generations, captivating enthusiasts with its strategic depth and intellectual challenges.

Narayana Educational Institutions recently celebrated International Chess Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. Over 100 Narayana schools across India actively participated in a riveting three-day chess tournament conducted from July 17th to July 19th, 2023. Students from classes 4th to 9th showcased their chess skills, engaging in intense knockout matches.

The young chess enthusiasts displayed remarkable enthusiasm throughout the tournament. With minds sharpened and hearts racing, they eagerly embraced the challenge of pitting their strategic thinking against their opponents. The air was filled with anticipation as the competitors brought their best moves to the chessboard, making each match a thrilling spectacle.

Striking the right balance between academics and co-curricular activities, the young chess players showed their enthusiasm to participate in a game that not only entertains but also stimulates critical thinking and analytical skills. In addition to demonstrating their ardent affection for chess, students shared their personal experiences, illustrating the profound transformative influence that the game has had on their lives. “My grandfather was a national-level chess player, and he taught me how to play the game. He also taught me how our lives are so similar to the game of chess and also mentioned how important it is never to underestimate the power of the opponent”, said a Narayanite.

While addressing the participants, Dr. P. Sindhura, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, said that co-curricular activities are crucial for a student’s overall growth. She emphasized the benefits of participating in events like chess tournaments, which instill discipline, concentration, and resilience in young minds and also help them develop necessary social skills. “At the Narayana Educational Institutions, we make sure to organize such activities and events for students on a regular basis so that our students excel in co-curricular along with academics”, she added.

The tournament brought in students from different age groups, creating an opportunity for them to develop healthy junior-senior bonding, which will provide them with relevant and friendly guidance as and when required. It not only fueled friendly rivalry but also fostered a sense of sportsmanship, resilience, and self-discipline among all participants.

This tournament provided a platform for students to explore their potential, nurture their passion for chess, and cultivate valuable life skills. By organizing such events periodically, Narayana Educational Institutions reiterates its dedication to promoting intellectual development, encouraging healthy competition, and instilling a lasting passion for sports and games among its students. The event ended on a thrilling note, with winners being rewarded with certificates and medals.

