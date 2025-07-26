A Timeless Ritual, Now in a New Look: Aroma Magic Relaunches Its Signature Essential Oils - Pure, Trusted, and Now More Elegant Than Ever

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 26: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, the premier aromatherapy company in India, proudly announces the relaunch of its iconic range of Essential Oils, now presented in an all-new, elegant avatar.

While the look has evolved, the soul of the product remains unchanged100% pure, therapeutic-grade essential oils, crafted with love, care, and nature's finest extractions. Fifteen oils are now in new packaging of 10 ml each and include Lavender, Basil, Sandalwood, Rose, Neroli, Lemongrass, tea tree, Ylang ylang and more.

"Essential oils are said to be the soul of plants and highly concentrated molecules extracted from various parts of the plants like leaves, fruits, flowers and seeds. Our essential oils are more than just beauty or wellness products," said Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies and pioneer of aromatherapy in India. "They have amazing abilities to calm, beautify, energise, balance and harmonise the human mind, body and soul. This relaunch is our way of celebrating their timelessness while giving them the look they deserve."

Encased in premium dark glass bottles, encased in a protecive, colourful carton, the updated packaging preserves the oils' natural potency, extending shelf life while ensuring each drop remains as effective as ever. These beloved essentials are ready to reclaim their place in daily wellness and beauty rituals. They are now travel friendly too.

What Makes Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Essential Oils Unique?

* 100% Pure and Natural - Free from additives, dilutions, or synthetics

* Therapeutic Grade - Supporting wellness of the mind, body, and soul

* Stored in Dark Glass Bottles - To retain efficacy and freshness

* Multipurpose Use - For skin, hair, home, and emotional balance

* Crafted with Conscious Care - Cruelty-free, eco-conscious, and rooted in aromatherapy expertise

The unbeatable Power of Essential Oils

Derived from the flowers, leaves, stems, and roots of plants, essential oils offer profound wellness and balancing properties. Inhaled aromas stimulate the limbic systemhome to emotions and memorywhile topical application gently supports physical relief and skin health. Each drop is a natural reminder of our deep connection to the earth and its intelligence.

A Daily Dose of Self-Care

Whether diffused for relaxation, blended into skincare, or carried for a mid-day lift, Aroma Magic Essential Oils bring wellness into every moment of life.

About Dr Blossom Kochhar :

Dr. Blossom Kochhar is a pioneer aromatherapist and Chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies - Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, known for its all-natural aromatherapy-based personal care products, and Blossom Kochhar College of Creative Arts & Design (BKCCAD), a premier institution nurturing the next generation of beauty professionals.

Dr. Kochhar also serves as the Chairperson of the Beauty & Wellness Sector, where she continues to influence the industry with her insights, ethics, and passion.

About Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic :

Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, with a legacy of 32 years, offers over 170+ signature aromatherapy-based skin, hair, and wellness products. These products are available in more than 100 cities across India and every product is completely cruelty-free, eco-friendly. All essential oils used are organic, staying true to the brand's Earth-to-Bottle promise.

Our commitment to society -

* More than 12,000 trees planted and maintained

* The brand works closely with Cankids Kidscan, an NGO supporting children with cancer, and the Indian Cancer Society.

* The brand is dedicated to education and skill development, especially for economically underprivileged youth, women, specially-abled individuals, and widows. Over the past three decades, more than 20,000 students have received free training.

* During the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand launched the HOPE initiative (Help Other People Eat) to provide food and essential supplies to those in need.

* Alongside this, it also distributed school bags and stationery to underprivileged children, further extending its commitment to community care and upliftment.

Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic is not just a brand; it's a movement that harmonizes beauty, wellness, and purpose.

The newly packaged range is now available at www.aromamagic.com

Media Contact:

Payal Khanna

PR & Communications

+91-8447262915

payal.khanna@aromamagic.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor