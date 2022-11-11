A Treatment Mythology Not To Treat but To Beat Also

November 11: I Found This Method Far Better Than a Modern Medicinal System!

Hi, my name is Dr Divyadeep (BAMS), once again I am here to discuss one such topic which can play a vital role in your personal and day-to-day life. But this time my topic is not about my own research, but it is about Ayurveda, its related treatment methods and a concept of a video. Today, I watched a video that is getting very viral these days and people are highly appreciating it. In this video, I found that a person named Acharya Manish Ji is conveying to people how they can cure major ailments with the help of Ayurveda and other traditional methods, the oldest medical system in India. I discovered this video very attractively, so I started watching the video and I watched the complete video. I really liked the topic of the video, every single point told in it impressed me alot.

In this video, I saw how you can get rid of joint pain, knee pain and other spinal cord-related problems by applying traditional methods. In the olden days when there was no trace of the modern medical system, people and our ancestors used to treat all their diseases by applying such traditional methods. Even the kings or emperors used to make them healthy as well as have a long life through this kind of traditional restorative methodologies. I found the same concept and method in this video.

Natural Solution for Joint Pain, Knee Pain & Spinal Cord-related Concerns!

Take an earthen pitcher, and then fill turmeric and lime with water into it. If you put two hundred and fifty grams of turmeric, then fill five hundred grams of lime. Then stir it with neem wood and keep stirring this pot with neem wood for the first three days. The water must be changed for three days. Then it must be wrapped with a cotton cloth for 21 days. Then after 21 days break the pitcher and clean the turmeric with a toothbrush or any other means. Grind it dry and keep it. Take half a teaspoon daily with warm water in the morning and evening. It can make new cells in the body. In this way, by using it for 25 days, you can avoid joint pain, knee pain, cancer, liver diseases and other spinal cord-related problems.

Additionally, to meet chronic and life-threatening health concerns like Kidney failure, liver failure, cancer, Thalassemia, etc with the help of natural therapies, Acharya Manish Ji has established HIIMS Hospital across the country. At present, this hospital is in Derabassi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Gurugram, Delhi, Amritsar, Zirakpur, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Kota, Mumbai and Goa. Furthermore, thousands of people are taking advantages from this HiiMS and are getting rid of their health concerns.

You Must Appreciate the Motive of the Video

If I will discuss the purpose of the video, then I can surely say it is to help others. To help people to overcome their health concerns like knee pain, joint pain, problems related to the spine, and lack of blood, iron, calcium, and vitamins, Acharya Manish has made a video. The motive of the Video is how to get rid of joint pain, knee pain, and other spinal cord-related problems naturally. And the video has become viral, and thousands of people are getting benefited by following the video.

Conclusion

In this video, you will learn about the natural methods of Acharya Manish Ji that will help you in getting rid of joint pain, knee pain, and other spinal cord-related problems by applying these practices at your home. Therefore, if you are suffering from any above health concerns just watch this full video and get rid of them.

