A Tribute to the Mithlesh Gupta Social Welfare Foundation in Memory of Her Selfless Deeds

New Delhi (India), August 10: Mithlesh Gupta Social Welfare Foundation was founded by her sons, Rahul Gupta and Manish Gupta, directors of True Nutrition Performance Private Limited, on August 8, 2024. They founded the Social Welfare Foundation in memory of their beloved mother to carry on her illustrious legacy of selfless giving and dedication to society. The foundation aims to strengthen local communities by meeting basic needs and encouraging sustainable development.

The foundation, named in honor of Smt. Mithlesh Gupta, works to further her dream of a more caring society. The foundation aims to reduce poverty by providing essential social services such as an old age home, emergency aid, educational support, and affordable meals through Apna Khana. As they embark on this mission, they invite the community to join in honoring Smt. Gupta's enduring spirit of service and making a tangible impact through volunteering, donations, and partnerships

How does the Mithlesh Gupta Social Welfare Foundation honor Smt. Mithlesh Gupta’s legacy through its initiatives and programs?

In keeping with her long history of selflessness and devotion to helping those in need, we are currently implementing many initiatives that cater to the food and health needs of the needy through various programs.

Apna Khana provides low-cost meals to those in need. We commit to provide universal access to health care and assistance for the elderly by organizing health camps, providing free medical assistance, and establishing old age homes to uphold their dignity and provide a more comfortable and secure living environment.

2. How did the Mithlesh Gupta Social Welfare Foundation originate, and how are its founders carrying on their mother’s legacy of service and compassion?

Inception Inspiration and initiative are the principles we hold in admiration for her. We established the Mithlesh Gupta Social Welfare Foundation to honor our mother, Smt. Mithlesh Gupta, for her lifelong dedication to social service. Her values of compassion and community support inspire and motivate us. We continue her mission of helping those in need, focusing on impactful community programs, and have implemented various initiatives, such as healthcare camps, educational programs, and old age homes, to address pressing community needs. We want to preserve her legacy by maintaining and expanding these programs, so that empathy and service will continue to benefit future generations.

3. What personal experiences with Smt. Mithlesh Gupta influenced the foundation’s formation?

We frequently saw our mother, Smt. Mithlesh Gupta, helping neighbours and community members in need. She demonstrated compassion and the importance of kindness and support. Growing up, we observed her active participation in local charitable activities, which inspired us to prioritize social welfare. Her dedication to caring for elderly relatives moved us, highlighting the need for respectful and secure environments for seniors, which led to the creation of old-age homes.

4. What inspired the specific programs, such as Apna Khana and the Old Age Home, and how do they reflect the values of Smt. Mithlesh Gupta?

Smt. Mithlesh Gupta’s dedication to eradicating world hunger by ensuring adequate food for everyone served as inspiration to Apna Khana. She strongly believes in the need to provide a respectful and loving home for those in their twilight years. So, the Old Age Home initiative is a direct result of her profound reverence for them. Her tireless fight for affordable healthcare sparked the establishment of health camps to improve healthcare accessibility for the poor.

5. In what ways do the foundation's programs, such as Apna Khana and the Old Age Home, address the most pressing needs in the community?

Apna Khana delivers low-cost meals to the poor, providing them with access to nutritional food while battling hunger and malnutrition. The Old Age Home provides a safe and comfortable living environment for senior citizens, meeting their needs for security, companionship, and healthcare. Both initiatives frequently work with healthcare practitioners to provide free medical check-ups, ensuring the community’s physical health.

For more information contact us at

Address: 834 Nitikhand 1 Indirapuram Ghaziabad

Mail Id: join@msw.foundation

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor