A Trusted Kitchen Companion Turns Five: How Homemade Goodness Continues to Inspire Home Cooks Worldwide

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 7: In 2025, Homemade Goodness: A Complete Guide to a Healthier, Quicker and Simpler Homemade Food, authored by Nivedita Gangay, proudly marks its 5-year anniversary, celebrating half a decade of empowering home cooks everywhere with practical, wholesome recipes. Since its release, the cookbook has sold over 5,000 copies globally and established itself as a trusted kitchen companion for families and beginners alike.

Crafted to meet the needs of home cooks at all skill levels, Homemade Goodness offers clear, approachable recipes focused on health-conscious ingredients. Whether you are a beginner learning the basics, a busy family seeking nutritious meals, or someone wanting to simplify daily cooking, this cookbook provides reliable, comforting recipes without complicated techniques.

The cookbook, designed for busy home cooks and beginners, is receiving strong praise from readers who say it turns ordinary ingredients into reliable, satisfying meals while building kitchen confidence. Readers have described the collection as straightforward, reliable recipes ideal for everyday cooking and perfect for beginners and family meal planning. Many note that the book encourages a sustainable, home-cooked lifestyle by showing how common pantry items can be combined in creative ways to produce nutritious, budget-friendly meals.

Nivedita Gangay, author of Homemade Goodness, says, "Cooking doesn't have to be complicated. My goal is to help people feel confident in the kitchen and turn everyday ingredients into meals that nourish and comfort. Hearing that readers find the recipes easy and stress-free is incredibly rewarding. To know that this little labour of labour has found a place in so many kitchens and hearts makes me beam with joy. I am incredibly grateful for this beautiful community we have built over the years"

Five years on, Homemade Goodness remains relevant and popular among readers worldwide. Its steady sales and enthusiastic reviews confirm that this cookbook has not only stood the test of time but continues to inspire a global audience to embrace simple, wholesome, and joyful home cooking.

About the Author

Nivedita Gangay is a full-time corporate professional who believes that homemade food is a true form of expression of love and care. She believes homemade food not only nourishes and comforts, but brings people together. Through Homemade Goodness, she shares her love for simple, wholesome cooking, inspiring readers to approach home cooking with confidence, creativity, and joymaking healthy, delicious meals a natural part of everyday life. This book is an homage to her parents who have inspired her cooking and baking over the years.

