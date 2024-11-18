A unique 15-day train journey Jagriti Yatra 2024 commences from Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Jagriti Yatra 2024 is all set to embark upon an incomparable 15-day journey with 500 handpicked young changemakers from across the country. The 15-day, 8,000-kilometer expedition by train across India commenced from Mumbai on November 16th. The information regarding the launch of Jagriti Yatra 2024 was shared by Ashutosh Kumar, CEO, Jagriti Yatra & COO Chinmay, during a press conference held at Yashwant Rao Chavan Auditorium here today.

Giving information about the Jagriti Yatra 2024, Ashutosh Kumar said that the unique 15-day train journey is poised to inspire and empower young leaders to become catalysts of social and economic transformation across India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Starting from Mumbai on November 16th, this year's Yatra will take 500 passionate young participants on an 8,000-kilometer journey through 12 cities. More than 50% of them are successful entrepreneurs who are potential role models to the rest.

This event will offer the media a chance to meet and interact with some of India's most impactful entrepreneurs and change-makers from corners of our country. As the largest movement of its kind, the Yatra serves as a living incubator for entrepreneurship, empowering youth from diverse backgrounds to discover real-world solutions to some of India's most pressing challenges.

"This annual odyssey, organized by Jagriti Sewa Sansthan, serves as a mobile incubator, taking participants through the heart of Middle India, where the most captivating stories of resilience and innovation await," added Ashutosh Kumar.

Now in its 17th year, Jagriti Yatra, supported by SBI brings together passionate young leaders from diverse backgrounds, empowering them to understand and address the realities of India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Over the course of 12 dynamic stops, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Chennai, the participants, known as "Yatris" will meet grassroots innovators and social entrepreneurs already redefining India's future.

The journey will provide a rare platform for the country's top media outlets to capture impactful stories of transformation as young leaders connect with local heroes and explore India's untold stories of ingenuity. Exclusive Press Access: A Front-Row Seat to Real-World Changemaking The Yatra provides journalists with exclusive access to workshops, panel discussions, and community interactions with leaders who are transforming sectors like agriculture, healthcare, energy, and education. These stops reveal stories of unsung heroes who embody India's spirit of growth and resilience, bringing to life the challenges, triumphs, and camaraderie that define Jagriti Yatra.

Key Highlights for the Media: Stories You Wouldn't Want to Miss

- Interviews with India's Hidden Innovators: Media personnel have an unfettered chance to engage directly with entrepreneurs who are breaking new ground in healthcare, sustainable farming, and education - visionaries who exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit often left out of mainstream narratives.

- Exclusive Coverage of Collaborative Sessions: Onboard activities encourage Yatris to engage in collaborative brainstorming and problem-solving, blending diverse perspectives to craft solutions for India's future. Media representatives will witness the energy, passion, and commitment fueling the next generation of social leaders.

- Behind-the-Scenes Access to Transformation in Action: Journalists will be able to capture the camaraderie and cultural exchanges among participants as they develop life-changing bonds and ideas to drive local impact on a national scale.

Spotlight on India's Rising Leaders

Chosen through a competitive selection process, participants aged 21-27 are driven by a passion for social change and a commitment to shaping India's future. Supported by mentors over 28, they gain cross-generational insights and develop leadership skills. By covering Jagriti Yatra, reporters will be able to bring to light the voices and stories of young Indians who represent the spirit of Middle India, turning aspiration into action. Apply Now for Exclusive Media Passes Jagriti Yatra 2024 invites members of the media to join this extraordinary journey, capturing the stories that reveal India's vibrant entrepreneurial core. Apply today to secure a spot on the Jagriti Yatra Media Team and gain exclusive access to the stories and individuals transforming India's future.

About Jagriti Yatra:

Jagriti Yatra, a flagship initiative of Jagriti Sewa Sansthan, empowers young Indians to become socially conscious leaders through experiential learning, entrepreneurship, and sustainable change. Founded in 2008, this nonprofit has catalyzed a wave of socially conscious leadership across India, creating a global community of changemakers who are inspiring local solutions with global relevance.

