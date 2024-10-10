A Warm Start to Newborns- Introducing BabyRoo TN300 Open Warmer

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Drager India is proud to announce the launch of the BabyRoo® TN 300 open warmer, with state-of-the-art thermoregulation capabilities as well as advanced integrated technologies to support emergency resuscitation and family- centered care. The BabyRoo TN300 is the ideal assistant in postnatal care, ensuring newborns receive the best possible start in life. From delivery room to the neonatal intensive care unit and through the final discharge, the BabyRoo® TN300 is scalable to use in a variety of hospital environments along the patient pathway.

Key features of BabyRoo® TN300 include

* Lung-protective respiratory support in the first few minutes after birth

* Efficient workflows with ergonomic workplace options

* Family-friendly design to support parental involvement

In the first crucial minutes after birth, for newborns who require respiratory support, the resuscitation module of the BabyRoo with an optional AutoBreath function automatically maintains all preset ventilation parameters, such as the fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2), airflow, pressure, breathing frequency, and PEEP. Further the AutoBreath decreases the workload for the caregiver by automatically delivering breaths at a set rate, giving staff more time for other important tasks.

Close body contact and the early involvement of parents in the care process play an important role in ensuring the best possible development for newborns. The open warmer goes beyond merely supporting workflows, it actively promotes parental involvement in the care process. To encourage bonding between infants and parents at an early stage, the BabyRoo offers a family-friendly design and an easy-to-reach bed area. It also offers a kangaroo mode that reduces disruptive alarms during skin-to-skin contact, allowing parents to bond with their newborns in developmentally supportive environment.

"At Draeger, we believe that every newborn deserves the best start in life, regardless of the circumstances of their birth. The introduction of BabyRoo TN300 reinforces our commitment to providing advanced thermoregulation and developmental care. By fostering a closer bond between infants and their parents, we are setting new standards in creating a nurturing environment", said Shalin Patel, Managing Director of Draeger India Group. "The device is a major leap forward in shaping the future of neonatal care, where both technology and compassion are at the forefront", added Shalin.

The BabyRoo device is designed for offer flexibility in labor and delivery rooms and neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) alike. "The BabyRoo TN300 depending on the need can be transformed into a comprehensive neonatal intensive care workstation. Whether through extended monitoring or integration of additional therapy devices such as the Drager Babylog neonatal ventilator, or the Drager BiliLux phototherapy light for the treatment of jaundice, BabyRoo offers a flexible and robust platform for newborn care," said Dhritimay Dhar, Head- Sales and Marketing, Medical Business.

The BabyRoo offers versatile respiratory support, from simple oxygen delivery to fully automated resuscitation with suction, ensuring comprehensive care in the delivery room. Its intuitive user interface and specialized modes streamline workflows, aiding in the stabilization of newborns both in delivery and NICU settings. To optimize resuscitation settings, the BabyRoo provides SpO2 and pulse rate measurements, along with practical features such as height adjustment, a built-in scale and an optional pass-through X-ray tray, that enables caregivers to spend less time interacting with the device and devote more time focusing on infant care.

For more information about the BabyRoo TN 300 product, please visit draeger.com/en_in/Products/Babyroo-TN300

