A winter tale at Shimla: Gauri and Indraneil starrer film is a beautiful narration of a romantic story in a rare piece of art: Movie Review

New Delhi (India), May 13: The movie marks Yogesh Verma’s debut film after 40 years in corporate world A Winter Tale At Shimla’, is an out-and-about romantic drama starring Indraneil Sengupta, Gauri Pradhan, Deepraj Rana, Rituraj Singh, Niharica Chouksey, Angad Ohri, Eshita Shah, Karamveer Choudhary, Manu Malik, among others.

The movie is a commendable blend of both traditional and modern approaches towards relationships between the lead pair of Indraneil Sengupta and Gauri Pradhan. The movie is shot in the picturesque location of Shimla.

Considering its enticing title, ‘A Winter Tale at Shimla,’ the movie presents a story that revolves around a romance that permeates throughout this drama; the exquisite screenplay manages to hold on to the movie’s not-so-average dialogues. Well, while editing could’ve be done a lot better, the viewers can enjoy the cinematic experience as the narrative revolves around the past and the present.

The movie season factors in new sets of problems which are cleverly written and executed with fine transitions and relatable characters. The storyline is even more gripping and relatable and will find a much wider audience as the performance, execution and narration is brilliantly done. The background score is beautifully composed and placed right where it has to be, and it helps the movie sail throughout.

The movie captures multiple emotions and relationships and has the necessary drama a show must have – it’s a complete entertainer as in today’s Film business, it is rare that we come across a film which amalgamates both old-world charm with modern insights, but Yogesh Verma has managed to pull it off very smoothly.

