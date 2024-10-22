A10 Networks Outlines Blueprint to Secure and Deliver AI Applications and Help Increase Cyber Resilience

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 22: A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of cybersecurity and AI-powered solutions announced significant advancements to its portfolio, simplifying IT infrastructure, harnessing the power of AI, and empowering organizations to increase cyber resilience.

Dhrupad Trivedi, President and CEO, A10 Networks said, "For over 20 years, A10 has helped businesses efficiently achieve their connectivity and security goals with technology innovation. The technology landscape continues to rapidly evolve as our customers are increasingly harnessing AI to power their infrastructures making our differentiation even more relevant," She added, "A10 is on this journey with our customers, and we continue to innovate around enabling their current and future business outcomes."

The rapid adoption of AI and large language models, coupled with high-power GPUs, has created new cyber risk gaps. According to IBM research, the cost of a data breach increased substantially to $4.88M per breach, with the highest costs occurring in healthcare, financial services, industrial and tech sectors, the very industries that are the biggest adopters of AI. To address these risks, A10 Networks has enhanced its Advanced Core Operating System (ACOS) to integrate with AI Inference and GenAI environments, enabling seamless interaction with customers' AI ecosystems.

A10 Networks has also introduced A10 Control, a centralized management platform that streamlines operations and enhances visibility across A10 Thunder ADC and A10 Defend portfolios. Additionally, A10 Defend now includes AI-powered bot protection, safeguarding applications from emerging threats. The company's enterprise-ready DDoS protection capabilities have been expanded to mitigate multi-vector and volumetric DDoS threats, ensuring comprehensive protection.

These innovations enable customers to simplify their IT infrastructure, enhance cyber resilience, improve user experiences and performance, and reduce cybersecurity risks. Organizations can confidently harness the power of AI to drive efficiency, decision-making, and customer experiences, while ensuring seamless operations.

For more information on A10 Networks' cybersecurity and AI-powered solutions, please visit our website: www.a10networks.com.

A10 Networks provides security and infrastructure solutions for on-premises, hybrid cloud, and edge-cloud environments. Our 7000+ customers span global large enterprises and communications, cloud and web service providers who must provide business critical applications and networks that are secure, available, and efficient. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit A10networks.com and follow us at A10Networks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor