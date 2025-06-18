A10 Networks Receives Special Prize in Two Categories at Interop Tokyo 2025 "Best of Show Award"

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 18: At Interop Tokyo 2025, currently being held at Makuhari Messe from June 11 (Wednesday), A10 Networks received the Special Prize in the Security (for AI) category for its "A10 Defend AI Firewall - Thunder 1060S-AI" and in the Security (High Performance) category for its "Web API Security - ThreatX by A10 Networks" at the "Best of Show Award."

The Best of Show Award is one of the largest internet technology exhibitions in Japan, where a panel of IT industry experts recognizes new products entered by exhibiting companies.

Security (For AI) Category - Special Prize: "A10 Defend AI Firewall - Thunder 1060S-AI"

As the adoption of LLMs (Large Language Models) advances, all natural language input is treated as user input, making it difficult to defend against malicious input vulnerabilities with just the LLM itself. The "A10 Defend AI Firewall - Thunder 1060S-AI" monitors input and output at the boundary between users and LLMs, preventing attacks on the LLM, unintended outputs, and leakage of confidential information. Furthermore, by incorporating a dedicated, low-latency AI-Engine, it supports customization to protect organizational policies and sensitive data, thereby enabling a secure LLM usage environment.

Security (High Performance) Category - Special Prize: "Web API Security - ThreatX by A10 Networks"

APIs, widely used for external integration, provide access to data and functions, making them prime targets for malicious attackers. Attackers can also blend in with legitimate communications to obtain information and skillfully conceal their hacking activities. The cloud-native API security solution "Web API Security - ThreatX by A10 Networks" continuously tracks and analyzes such attacker behaviors, accurately detecting and defending against attacks to protect businesses from misuse and data breaches.

Jury Comments

Below are comments from the jury regarding the reasons for the Special Prize awards:

A10 Defend AI Firewall - Thunder 1060S-AI

"The Special Prize is awarded for the ambitious vision of creating a hardware-based solution that sits between the user and generative AI to inspect data inputs and outputs. The award also recognizes the significance of its global debut at Interop Tokyo, and the impactful presentation delivered alongside the company's lead AI engineer from its headquarters."

Web API Security - ThreatX by A10 Networks

"We commend this solution for its Japanese debut at Interop Tokyo 2025. Although it is too early to fully evaluate its effectiveness due to the challenges of attribution tracking, we see great potential. We are pleased to award the Interop Tokyo 2025 Best of Show Award Special Prize with high hopes for its future success."

At the A10 exhibition booth at Interop Tokyo 2025, in addition to the Special Prize-winning "A10 Defend AI Firewall - Thunder 1060S-AI" and "Web API Security - ThreatX by A10 Networks," we are demonstrating the finalist-nominated "A10 Defend DDoS Mitigator, Thunder 1060S-AI" equipped with "AI-Engine." These demos will showcase the Zero-day Attack Protection Response (ZAPR) function and the A10 Predictive Performance function for failure prediction.

Additionally, at the large-scale live demonstration ShowNet within the exhibition venue, we are demonstrating the A10 Thunder series, which provides DDoS attack detection and mitigation as well as CGNAT functionality.

