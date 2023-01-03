A2Z Medicals & Surgicals Bagged “Top 100 Franchise Brands of India & Brand of the Year 2022”

New Delhi (India), January 03: A2Z Medicals & Surgicals, Hyderabad: In a Press Meet Held at the corporate office of A2Z Medicals & Surgicals (A Unit of Adwitha Global Health Care Private Limited) on 31-12-2022.

The management of the company has revealed the fact sheet for the Calendar year 2022, which states that the company have achieved its targets in the Calendar year 2022 and grown up to 66 retail chain pharmacy outlets across 3 states. Following that, Dr. Chiranjeevi Banoth, Founder & Managing Director, stated that the company has achieved and bagged several awards and also stated that they had stepped into new territory (Tamilnadu) in the year 2022. Also, he said the following highlights and achievements

A2Z Expanded and stepped into Tamilnadu (New Territory)

A2Z Opened 66 New Franchise Outlets Across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Tamilnadu.

Awarded “BRAND OF THE YEAR 2022” by Business Outreach.

Awarded “Franchise Business of the Year 2022” by Franchise India in Association with ISFA & TV9.

Recognised and awarded as “Top 100 Franchise Brands of India 2022” by Franchise India in association with The Franchising World.

Featured in Amongst World’s top Magazines “ENTREPRENEUR” in May 2022 with an article “STARTING SMALL TO MAKE IT BIG.”

Featured in Amongst India’s Best Business Magazine “BUSINESS OUTREACH” in May 2022 with an article “India’s Most Trusted chain of pharmacy Revolutionizing healthcare with 3D Business.”

The company is planning to IPO by 2025; this new year, A2Z Medicals & Surgicals is implementing the Credit Policy for the purchase of Stock/Medicines to the Existing and New Franchisee, Free Delivery, Same day Dispatch, which is 1st time in the Industry, where no other competitor is providing these services as on date. He said the company is growing day by day as we have a large customer base of those who are interested in taking pharmacy franchises across India, keeping in consideration he said that in 2023 we are expanding to Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka & Goa. As we have been expanding year on year since 2019.

Earlier, we used to do Franchise Owned and Franchise Operated (FOFO) Models in our Business across Tier 1,2 & 3 Cities/Towns/Mandals and Villages; this year, we are planning to open 100 Company Outlets across major cities of South India. Recently we established and opened our 1st Outlet Company owned. The company operated (COCO) in Hyderabad, which was inaugurated and opened by Shri Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Member of Legislative Council, Telangana & Chairman, Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi. Also, he stated that A2Z Medicals & Surgicals is the only pharmacy which is benefitting the Franchise Partners as well as end customers in terms of huge margins and quality medicines. On the financial part, he stated that in the 2nd of its operations,

The company had a turnover of Rs.3.86 Crores in FY21-22, and as per our projections and current situations, we are going to hit a turnover of Rs.10 Crores in FY22-23, which is a 159% increase. Also, he said that the company is tied up with a few MNC’s, Manufacturers and SCM’s in 2022, which will ease the daily operations between franchisors and Franchisees.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor