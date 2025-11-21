AACSB Panel Confers Accreditation at FIIB Campus, Marking a Milestone for Delhi's Leading City B-School

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 21: Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), New Delhi, has joined the ranks of the world's top business schools after being awarded the prestigious AACSB International Accreditation a recognition earned by fewer than 6% of business schools globally and placing FIIB among the top 1% of business schools in India. This milestone places FIIB among an elite group of ~1,050+ accredited institutions worldwide and only 27 in India, underscoring its commitment to excellence, impact, and continuous improvement.

The AACSB Accreditation Award Ceremony, held at the FIIB campus, was a landmark celebration of FIIB's three-decade journey toward global excellence. The event was graced by Dr. Lily Bi, President and CEO of AACSB International, who personally presented the official accreditation plaque to FIIB's leadership team a rare and significant honor marking FIIB's entry into the world's most respected network of business schools.

The celebration began with a traditional welcome ceremony for Dr. Lily Bi and the AACSB delegation, hosted by FIIB's leadership, faculty, and student representatives. It was followed by an opening address by Dr. Radhika Shrivastava, CEO of FIIB, who expressed pride in the collective achievement and reaffirmed the institution's commitment to shaping globally responsible leaders.

"FIIB's AACSB accreditation is both an institutional and emotional milestone, a testament to our people's passion and our FIIB 2030 Mission to build future-ready, innovative, and globally impactful leaders. It reinforces our belief that you matter and that learning should never stop" said Dr. Radhika Shrivastava, CEO, FIIB.

FIIB's commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedicationnot only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole. Today's students are tomorrow's business leaders, and the addition of FIIB to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact for their institution, both locally and globally. - Dr. Lily Bi, President and CEO, AACSB International

Also in attendance were Dr. Geoff Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Officer (Asia Pacific, Americas, and Membership), and Mr. Prathap Das, Regional Head, South Asia, AACSB International, as guest of honours, who congratulated FIIB on this historic accomplishment.

The event further featured a panel discussion, "The FIIB Collective - Stories of Impact and Inclusion", moderated by Mr. Manish Kheterpal, Managing Partner, WaterBridge Ventures, and joined by an inspiring panel of leaders including Ms. Aditi Arora (Country Director - Girl Up India, United Nations Foundation), Mr. Hemant Sahal (Founder & CEO, Digii), Ms. Patralekha Mohanty (Director - Tech Cloud, Oracle, and FIIB Distinguished Alumna), and Dr. Kokil Jain (Dean - Research & Outreach, FIIB).

What AACSB Accreditation Means

Founded in 1916, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) is the world's longest-standing and most respected accrediting body for business education. Accreditation by AACSB is considered the gold standard, signaling that a business school delivers rigorous academics, impactful research, ethical leadership, and meaningful engagement with business and society.

For students and alumni, it means their degree is recognized and respected in over 60+ countries, enhancing global mobility and employer confidence. For recruiters and industry partners, it affirms FIIB's consistent commitment to developing leaders who are ready for a rapidly evolving, interconnected business world.

About FIIB

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) is a progressive, purpose-driven business school based in New Delhi. Recognized as a Great Place to Work (2023-2025) and Great Place to Work for Women (2025), FIIB is known for its strong industry linkages, global collaborations, and focus on sustainability and inclusion. FIIB aligns its initiatives with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been featured on the Haub Business School SDG Dashboard and rated Level 4 (Transforming) in the Positive Impact Rating 2025.

