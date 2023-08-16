Aadsworld unveils enchanting theme song on India's 77th Independence Day

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: Aadsworld, the visionary all-inclusive e-commerce and tech solution, proudly announces the much-anticipated launch of its theme song on the auspicious occasion of India's 77th Independence Day. The remarkable event took place in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, marking yet another milestone for Aadsworld.

Distinguished Attendees:

- Asit Chakraborty, CEO of Aadsworld

- Renowned Television Actress Chhavvi Pandey, the captivating face behind the jingle, popularly known as Maya from the Anupama show

- Acclaimed Music Director Rashid Khan

- The Lucky Tarar, Music Producer

- Director Rajiv Ruia

- Noted Lyricist Tanveer Gazi

- Artist Management by Colatch, an emerging celebrity and events management company

Since its inception on May 15th, 2020, Aadsworld has been an exemplar of innovation, offering a diverse array of products and services, excluding any intoxicating or illegal offerings. The platform's commitment to promoting empowerment, education, agricultural growth, and entrepreneurship shines through its dedicated efforts. Aadsworld stands firmly aligned with the vision of fostering an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

Asit Chakraborty, CEO of Aadsworld, expressed his excitement about the theme song launch, stating, "This day holds immense significance for us as we unveil the Aadsworld theme song, an ode to our commitment towards a self-reliant India."

Chhavvi Pandey, the celebrated face behind the jingle, shared her enthusiasm, "Being part of Aadsworld's journey and now presenting its theme song is a true honor. This song reflects the essence of Aadsworld's values."

The musical composition by Rashid Khan, coupled with Tanveer Gazi's lyrical brilliance, adds a soulful touch to Aadsworld's message of empowerment and growth.

For more information about Aadsworld and its groundbreaking initiatives, please visit www.aadsworld.com.

