AAFM India recently organized the 10th Annual Wealth Management Convention, 2022 at Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai

American Academy of Financial Management India, AAFM® India, a global leader in financial Education which administers the prestigious Chartered Wealth Manager® Designation Program accredited from NISM under the SEBI's Investment Advisers Regulation, 2013 organized the 10th Annual Wealth Management Convention 2022 at Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai on 10th December 2022 with the theme "Wealth Management - Wealth Creation, Wealth Protection & Wealth Transfer - Vision 2022".

Shankar Jadhav, Director, Managing Director - BSE Investment & Head - Strategy - BSE as the Chief Guest along with the Keynote Speaker: Keynote Address: Sunil Zode, Chairman, Indian Chamber of Commerce for Affirmative Action celebrated AAFM® India's 10th Anniversary and mesmerized the audience with their wisdom which made the event gracious and memorable.

The Conference deliberated to understand "Wealth Management including - Wealth Protection, Wealth Creation & Wealth Transfer" in a more structured way and thus provide a strategic pathway for both the Industry and the Intermediaries to capitalize on the change, the Wealth Management Industry is going through.

The WMC 2022 saw the massive participation of more than 700 Business Leaders and Financial Services Professionals with 25+ Expert Panelists and eminent speakers from across the Financial Services domain. WMC 2022 fulfilled its objective of promoting and developing sound Wealth Management Standards in the Country and providing an intimate environment for a focused discussion of new drivers shaping Wealth Preservation and Wealth Transfer decisions.

AAFM® India, the Indian Chapter of AAFM® USA works in India as a Standard Setting Body in India to promote Wealth Management and Financial Advisory Services in the country through various initiatives to help professionals stay relevant and ahead in the industry through structured certifications, customized trainings, and also creating common platforms to exchange and share knowledge through regular events.

AAFM® India is one of the largest National CPE Providers for NISM Certifications for Continuous Professional Education and is responsible for establishing Curriculum Design, Certification of membership, and licensing standards in India.

AAFM® India feels honored to train 25,000+ Professionals and is present across India by virtue of its Education Providers & Trainers. AAFM India has been handling corporate training/events for the State Bank of India, Reliance Mutual Fund, Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, DHFL Pramerica, NSDL, CDSL, NSE, NISM, and many more leading corporates across the globe.

AAFM® India has launched AAFM® FINANCE CLUB a community of Finance Professionals with the objective to build a multidisciplinary community of accomplished professionals whose common purpose is to deliver the highest level of ethical service to their clients. The Club's objective is "LINK"- LEARN l INSPIRE l NETWORK l KONNECT with its stakeholders and to engage in a CONTINUOUS LEARNING PROGRAM"

For more information, please visit: www.aafmindia.co.in, info@aafmindia.co.in

American Academy of Financial Management India

403, ITL Twin Towers, Netaji Subhash Place, Delhi 110034

011-9650159583

