AAFT Achieves New Milestone with Record-Breaking 122nd Festival of Short Digital Films

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27: AAFT's Film and Television Department proudly celebrated its 122nd Edition of the Festival of Short Digital Films at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. This remarkable achievement further solidifies AAFT's position as a global leader in promoting creative talent and innovative storytelling.

The prestigious event was inaugurated by an eminent panel of dignitaries, including H.E. Jason Hall, High Commissioner of Jamaica to India, Janice Darbari, Consul General of Montenegro to India, Navin K Jaggi, Senior Supreme Court Lawyer, Joyshree Arora, celebrated actress, Sujaya Krishnan, former Joint Secretary, Government of India, Shahnaz Zusufzai, former DDG, Doordarshan, Sanjay Khanduri, award-winning director, and Nishant Katyal, renowned brand builder.

Speaking with unparalleled enthusiasm, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of AAFT, remarked, "We have created history. This is the only festival in the world to reach 122 editions, held four times a year, providing a golden platform for 3,500 directors and 15,000 technicians from over 100 countries to showcase their debut films. This is a testament to the power of creative collaboration and the global reach of AAFT."

A large audience from across India and abroad gathered to celebrate this momentous occasion. H.E. Jason Hall, High Commissioner of Jamaica to India, lauded the festival's global impact. Janice Darbari, Consul General of Montenegro, praised the festival for its unique and inclusive approach. Navin K Jaggi, Senior Supreme Court Lawyer, honored Dr. Marwah as the biggest showman of India since Raj Kapoor. Joyshree Arora, acclaimed actress from Chak De India, Hum Log, and Buniyaad, hailed AAFT as the pride of India, nurturing the largest number of celebrities in the country.

Sujaya Krishnan, former Joint Secretary, Government of India, expressed her admiration, calling Marwah Studios an "infectiously vibrant" space of creativity. Shahnaz Zusufzai, former DDG, Doordarshan, highlighted the Media and Entertainment Industry's pride in Dr. Marwah's achievements. Sanjay Khanduri, award-winning director, voiced his desire to collaborate with Marwah Studios. Nishant Katyal, brand strategist, emphasized the international stature of AAFT and Marwah Studios.

The festival showcased 10 ground-breaking films, including experimental works on Artificial Intelligence, showcasing the evolving landscape of digital filmmaking. The event also honored dignitaries with life memberships in the prestigious International Film and Television Club (IFTC) of AAFT.

AAFT and Marwah Studios continue to champion innovation and excellence in media and entertainment, reinforcing their status as trailblazers on the international stage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor