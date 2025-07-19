Aagaaz Entertainment’s Neeraj Tiwari and Mukesh Gupta team up for global action-comedy

Aagaaz Entertainment Sets Global Footprint with Action-Comedy Starring Sanya Malhotra, Co-Produced with Ratpack Stories & Travelin' Bone Entertainment (USA), Directed by Kapil Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: After years of backing India's biggest blockbusters and distributing major commercial successes across the country, Aagaaz Entertainment now unveils the first film from its 2025 production slate—an action-comedy led by critically acclaimed actor Sanya Malhotra, and produced by Neeraj Tiwari and Mukesh Gupta.

Helmed by Kapil Sharma, the Co-Director of the celebrated series Aarya, the untitled project promises an exhilarating blend of action and humour, with Sanya in a fierce, uncharted role that adds a striking new dimension to her already diverse repertoire.

Aagaaz Entertainment's move into story development and content creation marks a new phase in its creative journey. The company has built a robust slate of five original, story-led cinematic projects, with this upcoming film setting the tone for a year of genre-defying, audience-driven cinema. Staying true to its core vision, Aagaaz aims to deliver powerful stories that resonate with today's globally minded Indian audiences.

“We have always believed in the power of strong stories. With this film, we are bringing a fresh, entertaining narrative to audiences, and this is just the beginning for us at Aagaaz Entertainment,” says Neeraj Tiwari.

The project is co-produced by Ratpack Stories, a division of Collective Artists Network, led by Ashoo Naik and Kshitij Mehta. “We're excited to be doing this with our partners—Aagaaz and Travelin' Bone—and bringing together Sanya Malhotra and Kapil Sharma, both of whom we admire greatly. This film is entertaining, well-crafted, and will connect with a wide audience,” they shared.

Film executive producer Akshun Abhimanyu also played a key role in bringing the teams together and driving this collaboration forward.

Travelin' Bone Entertainment, founded by Naresh Malik, Stephen Garrow, and Marc Sternberg, is a Los Angeles–based studio known for adapting global stories for Indian audiences. With its founders on board as creative collaborators, the untitled film promises a bold fusion of international storytelling and Indian cinematic depth.

“We're excited to begin this journey with the brilliant Sanya Malhotra, director Kapil Sharma, and our partners at Aagaaz Entertainment and Ratpack Stories,” said Co-Founder Naresh Malik. “This collaboration is about reimagining global stories through an Indian lens—and we can't wait to bring it to life.”

“What drives us is the pursuit of original stories that resonate deeply and endure,” added Co-Founder and CEO Steve Garrow. “We aim to create timeless, global narratives that transcend borders and trends.”

With this announcement, Aagaaz Entertainment reinforces its commitment to crafting meaningful, mass-appealing stories and elevating Indian cinema through inventive, character-led narratives.

Sanya Malhotra shared, “The moment I heard the script, I knew this was something I had to do! It's quirky, packed with action, and has an infectious energy which I absolutely love. What's even more exciting is being part of a team that's creating a global footprint with such a clear and exciting vision. I can't wait for everyone to see what we've been cooking up!”

Kapil Sharma added, “I’m very excited by the opportunity to work with the exceptional Sanya Malhotra on this fun script, adapted by the talented writer Nupur Pai. Looking forward to collaborating with Neeraj Tiwari of Aagaaz Entertainment, Ratpack Stories, and Travelin' Bone as we navigate this fresh spin on the action-comedy genre.”

Neeraj Tiwari concluded, “At Aagaaz, we're focused on making cinema that is rooted in strong subjects and rich content. Our goal is to bring audiences stories that are original, engaging, and emotionally impactful. We are putting in our full effort to deliver films that connect deeply with viewers—this is just the beginning.”

