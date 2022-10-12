Aajjo.com, Providing Global Reach to Indian Manufacturers and Sellers

October 12: Aajjo.com has now become one of the leading B2B marketplaces connecting various manufacturers and sellers to buyers worldwide. The company was started in 2015 by Mr Anand Kishor with a special aim. He wanted to provide every Indian manufacturer and seller with a platform to help them reach the global market. In just 7 years, Mr Kishor’s dream has become a reality, and Aajjo.com has become one of the leading B2B platforms. The company is giving intense competition to all the big competitors in the industry.

The B2B marketplace, Aajjo.com, offers various services and functions as a platform to join sellers and buyers. When a seller joins the company as a registered seller, they get many eye-catching features that help them grow. One of the essential features/services Aajjo.com offers is “Instant Leads”. It is one of the biggest reasons behind the company’s massive success. This feature enables every seller to get authentic, high-quality real-time leads that they can easily convert into clients. Additionally, every registered seller gets a particular digital store page made on Aajjo’s website to showcase all their products and services in one place.

Aajjo.com believes in customer empowerment and works with honesty while attending to all the needs of sellers and buyers. The company has made giant leaps in the world of eCommerce and continuously provides the best service to its customers. It has a robust online presence and constantly promotes the products and services of clients through digital marketing. Their digital marketing team works according to the latest guidelines and uses advanced techniques to make every seller more visible in the digital world. While registering on the marketplace as a seller, you don’t need a physical presence and can start working from scratch.

With the help of promotions on search engines and social media platforms, Aajjo.com helps every seller reach new customers. It builds your company’s reputation as a brand and improves exposure globally. The company assists organisations in improving their efficiency and optimising their customer services. The portal has no registration fee, but a seller can choose from various membership plans to get premium features like instant leads, call inquiries, and others. Aajjo.com currently offers 4 premium memberships: Trusted Seller, Star Performer, Gold Certified, and Industry Leader. All these plans are priced reasonably and offer various benefits. These plans are available for periods starting from 1 month, and you can get them for as long as you want above that.

Another interesting and helpful feature Aajjo.com provides is the ability to post articles as guest authors. Using this, you can publish your content on the website and reach a large audience. The articles and blogs can be published in simple steps and get approved quickly. It is another feature that helps every seller grows their business. When sellers post content about their products and services, they get excellent exposure to a vast audience.

Aajjo.com has gained a respected place in the industry and is now among the top B2B marketplaces attracting lakhs of visitors daily. It is a trusted domain among buyers and helps increase the overall seller’s business growth and improve their visibility and exposure in the online community. Every registered seller gets enhanced sales, and the company allows them to improve their functioning to grow their businesses even more.

