Aakash Educational Services Limited announces Educational Scholarships for April 2024 Admissions

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 19: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a national leader in test preparatory services, has announced various scholarships prior to the commencement of its new session scheduled to begin in April 2024 to enable students to realise their dream of becoming doctors and engineers.

The first scholarship is the Instant Admission Cum Scholarship Test (iACST), offering up to 90% scholarship for admission into Medical, Engineering, and Foundation courses. Additionally, Aakash will provide special discounts to children of martyrs, defense personnel and terrorism-affected individuals.

Mr. Anup Agarwal, Chief Business Officer at Aakash Educational Services Limited, stated, “We are dedicated to providing accessible and impactful educational opportunities for students across India. Through initiatives like iACST and our scholarship programmes, we aim to empower deserving students to achieve their academic and career aspirations. We are proud to continue our tradition of supporting the education of children of our brave Armed Forces personnel and are committed to fostering excellence and inclusivity in education.”

The Instant Admission Cum Scholarship Test (iACST) offers students immediate scholarship awards and opportunities for instant admission. Students can take the exam online and receive details of their earned scholarships instantly, enabling them to secure instant admission under the expert guidance of Aakash faculty. The online iACST, lasting 60 minutes, can be taken between 10 AM and 8 PM on designated exam days.

Catering to students in Class VIII to XII, iACST serves as a platform for them to showcase their potential for careers in Medicine or Engineering. Scholarships awarded through iACST are applicable for admission into Medical, Engineering, and Foundation classroom courses. iACST is conducted via the Aakash Computer-Based Test (CBT) platform, as well as through the Aakash website and dedicated mobile applications for both Android and Apple platforms.

In addition to its scholarship initiatives, AESL is committed to social responsibility by supporting the education of wards of Defence Personnel. Aakash will provide tuition fee waivers of up to 100% to the children of martyrs. Similarly, an additional discount of 10% will be given to the children of defense personnel and terrorism-affected individuals over and above their iACST scores.

This initiative till date has benefited over 75,000 students since 2014.

Aakash also celebrates its success in the recent JEE Mains 2024, where 41,263 students qualified the examination. Noteworthy achievements include 4,198 students attaining a percentile score of 95 and above, while 939 students secured a percentile score of 99 and above. Rishi Shekhar Shukla from Hyderabad achieved a perfect 100 percentile, with Abhiraj Singh from Karnal, Sri Ram A from Trinulveli, and Viswanath K S from Hyderabad securing an exceptional percentile of 99.99, among others.

Apart from the classroom students, students from Aakash's digital program scored tremendously in JEE Mains 2024 (Session-01), with toppers including Ritam Banerjee attaining a percentile score of 99.96 with a 100 in Mathematics; Arha Sahoo scoring 99.91 with 100 in Chemistry; Dhritishman Dutta at 99.87; Harish Kumar at 99.86; Eshwaranth at 99.86 percentile with a 100 percentile in Chemistry; Ishant Patel at 99.85 percentile; Sayan Mandal at 99.82; Jane Jones at 99.78; Srajan Gupta 99.74; Dilipkumar A 99.70, Rakshit Modi 99.67 among others. An impressive 26 students scored 99+ percentile NTA score. Also, In JEE (Adv) 2023, Aakash Digital Program student Maynak Soni has secured AIR-26 (OBC category Rank 2) proving that the digital mode of learning is indeed a great solution for cracking the India’s toughest exams with top ranks.

In the NEET UG Examination 2023, an impressive 1,06,870 students from Aakash qualified, with 17 emerging as State/UT Toppers. Notable performers included Kaustav Bauri securing AIR 03, Dhruv Advani securing AIR 05, Surya Siddharth Nagarajan securing AIR 06, Swayam Shakti Tripathy securing AIR 08, and Parth Khandelwal securing AIR 10.

About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is India's leading test preparatory company that specializes in providing comprehensive and effective preparation services for students preparing for high stakes Medical (NEET) and Engineering entrance examinations (JEE), School/Board exams and competitive exams such as NTSE and Olympiads.

AESL has a pan India network of over 315 centres with over 400,000+ currently enrolled students and has established an unassailable market position and brand value over the last 35 years. It is committed to providing the highest quality test preparation services to unlock students' true potential and achieve success in their academic endeavours.

AESL takes a student-centric approach to test preparation, recognizing that every student is unique and has individual needs. It has a team of highly qualified and experienced instructors who are passionate about helping students achieve their dreams. The company's programmes are designed to be flexible and its teaching methodologies are backed by the latest technologies to ensure that students are well-prepared for their exams.

AESL is a subsidiary of Think and Learn Pvt Ltd.

www.aakash.ac.in

