Aakash Healthcare Sets Guinness Record for Largest Digital Knee Joint Care Session in the World

New Delhi [India], August 12: Knee osteoarthritis is the most prevalent form of arthritis in India, affecting an estimated 15 million people, particularly those over the age of 50. The condition, traditionally seen in the elderly, is now increasingly diagnosed in younger individuals in their 40s and 50s, driven by factors like changing lifestyles, obesity, and lack of physical activity. In view of creating awareness on knee joint care, Aakash Healthcare launched the largest digital session and entered into the Guinness World Record with this unique initiative.

Aakash Healthcare achieved a groundbreaking milestone by conducting the largest digital awareness session on knee joint care, setting a new Guinness World Record. This initiative, aimed at educating the public about knee joint health and arthritis prevention, has garnered global attention and set a new standard in healthcare outreach.

The session also broke the record for the maximum number of views within 24 hours, reflecting the high level of public interest and engagement with this critical health issue.

The 24-hour marathon learning program, led by Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director & Head of Orthopedics & Joint Replacement at Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, was uploaded on the Aakash Healthcare YouTube channel at 10 am on August 10th. The session focused on knee joint care, addressing a critical need given the rising incidence of knee problems in India.

"Knee joint issues are a growing concern in India, with studies showing that nearly 15% of the population over 50 years of age suffer from knee pain, primarily due to osteoarthritis. This session is about empowering individuals with the knowledge they need to maintain healthy knees throughout their lives while also achieving a world record," emphasized Dr. Chaudhry.

The session covered a comprehensive range of topics, including the causes and symptoms of knee arthritis, preventive measures to avoid knee joint problems, effective treatments, and the latest medical advancements. Dr. Chaudhry also introduced the Speed Knee Program, a pioneering approach to knee health, offering innovative solutions for maintaining joint well-being.

"We are thrilled to have set this Guinness World Record, but more importantly, we are committed to spreading awareness about the importance of knee joint health. Our goal is to make this information accessible to everyone, empowering people to take proactive steps in maintaining their joint health," added Dr. Chaudhry.

This remarkable achievement has placed Aakash Healthcare in the prestigious Guinness World Records, reaffirming the hospital's commitment to advancing healthcare excellence. The record manifests the hospital's technical expertise and dedication to making quality healthcare accessible to all.

"The initiative was aimed at creating awareness about screening and regular check-ups to prevent joint problems. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to preventive care and providing world-class knee health services. Setting this record distinguishes us in the field of joint care and highlights the exceptional skill and dedication of our healthcare team," said Dr. Chaudhry.

According to the expert, awareness is the key. There is a urgent need to make people aware on knee joint health. It is evident that women are disproportionately affected, accounting for nearly 70% of knee replacement surgeries, largely due to post-menopausal hormonal changes and anatomical differences. The rise in obesity and sedentary lifestyles has further exacerbated the problem, leading to increased strain on knee joints and accelerating the onset of osteoarthritis.

The demand for knee replacement surgeries has surged, with around 400,000 procedures performed annually, a number expected to rise by 10-15% each year. The expert believes that this rise poses a substantial economic burden on the healthcare system, compounded by the long-term care required for osteoarthritis patients. The condition is also a leading cause of disability among the elderly, severely impacting their quality of life and leading to increased dependency on others for daily activities. Advances in surgical techniques, have improved outcomes, making these procedures more accessible, but the overall burden of knee joint problems continues to grow. "Hence, we emphasize on prevention more," said Dr. Chaudhry.

Aakash Healthcare has consistently been at the forefront of medical breakthroughs in India. This achievement not only places Aakash Healthcare on the global stage but also reinforces the importance of preventive knee joint health.

