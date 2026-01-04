AAP's Raghav Chadha hails Centre's draft social security rules as milestone for gig workers

New Delhi, Jan 4 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha has welcomed the Central government's draft Social Security Rules, notified on December 30, 2025, under the Code on Social Security, 2020, describing them as a "crucial first step" towards recognition, protection, and dignity for millions of gig workers and delivery partners.

In a social media post, Chadha congratulated the workers: "Congratulations to all Gig Workers and Delivery Partners. There is good news for you. The Central Government's draft Social Security Rules are the “first step towards recognition, protection, and respect for your work."

He wrote that while platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, and Blinkit "may not have listened to your voices, the people of this country and the government certainly did," calling it "a small victory, but a significant one."

In a detailed video message posted on X, Chadha emphasised collective effort, "This development didn't happen just because I, as a Member of Parliament, raised your concerns in Parliament -- it happened because all of you courageously raised your voices. The platforms and companies may not have listened, but the government and the people of this country certainly did. This deserves our appreciation."

Explaining the rules simply, he outlined key benefits: "First, whether you work part-time or full-time as a gig worker, you will now get formal recognition as a worker. Second, if you work with one platform for at least 90 days in a year, or across multiple platforms for 120 days cumulatively, you become eligible for social security benefits."

He added, "There will be mandatory registration on a government portal. This will give you a Universal Account Number and a digital ID card -- official government recognition of your work. No longer can any company hide behind secretive algorithms to erase your identity or block you unfairly."

Chadha continued, "Companies will now be legally required to register all their workers, share accurate data with the government, and update it every three months. No more excuses like 'We're just a platform' -- they cannot shirk their responsibilities."

Highlighting funding, he said a dedicated Social Security Fund is being created, with platforms contributing a percentage of income: "This isn't charity; it's your rightful retirement and security benefit."

A Social Security Board will study challenges and formulate schemes. These changes open doors to protections like accident insurance, health insurance, life coverage, maternity benefits, old-age pensions, and occupational safety, he said.

Describing gig workers as "the invisible wheels powering India's economy", Chadha affirmed, "I am pro-industry and pro-startups, but I will never be pro-exploitation. Security is not a privilege. Respect is not a favour. Social security is not charity."

The draft follows recent strikes and Chadha's parliamentary advocacy on workers' hardships. The Ministry seeks feedback for 30-45 days before full implementation from April 1, 2026, aiming to cover thousands of workers.

